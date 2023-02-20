3 free agents the Steelers should consider at each position: RB

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and teams are beginning to make decisions on players whose contracts are set to expire. The Steelers have quite the list of pending free agents themselves, and the next few weeks will be telling as to how the team plans to approach free agency. With that in mind, it is time to begin looking at outside free agents the Steelers could potentially sign this offseason.

Between now and the beginning of the NFL free agency period, we will be going position-by-position, breaking down which players fit the best for what the Steelers need. Currently, the Steelers are in dire need of cornerback(s), left tackle, nose tackle, and guard. They are also in danger of losing multiple linebackers and safeties in free agency, which could make their list of immediate needs longer. Depth concerns at wide receiver, tight end, and EDGE rusher will also need to be addressed by one means or another.

This year’s class of free agents is not as good as the past few, but there are still quality veterans at each position who can come in and make an immediate impact for an NFL franchise. Let us not forget, new names will be added to the free agency pool when teams attempt to create additional cap space by cutting some of their own vets. We will update you on those as they happen.

If you have any thoughts on the players mentioned below, be sure to share it in the comment section below, but without further adieu, it is time to take a closer look at three running backs the Steelers should consider this offseason.

Justin Jackson

The Steelers found themselves a solid early-down alternative to Najee Harris in Jaylen Warren, but the team still lacks a true change-of-pace, pass-catching threat out of the backfield. I was a big fan of Jackson when he came out of college, and I still hold him in high regard. He is not the biggest back, but his blend of speed and patience makes him an excellent change of pace option. Not only does he run with a nice, low pad level, but he also has some sneaky power as well.

Matt Brieda

Sticking with the change-of-pace options, I could see Brieda as an ideal fit for what the Steelers need at running back. He is a dynamic runner in the open field, a solid route-runner out of the backfield, and an above-average pass protector. He has also taken much better care of the football the past two seasons, suffering only one fumble in that time span. Coming off a 1-year, $1.2 million deal with the New York Giants, I expect Brieda to receive a similar deal this offseason, wherever he may go.

Raheem Mostert

This one, even on a small deal, may be a little too much for the Steelers to spend on a backup running back, but adding a veteran with big-game experience would be ideal. The Steelers offense as a whole is incredibly young, and the running back room is no exception. Bringing in a guy like Mostert would not only add an extra dimension to Matt Canada’s rushing attack, but it would also add stability to an offense that is in a state of transition. If he can be had for less than $2 million, Omar Khan would be wise to consider such a signing.

Which free agents would you like to see the Steelers consider at running back? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!