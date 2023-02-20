How much does the rebuild continue on the Steelers offensive line for 2023?

On the most recent episode of the Scho Bro Show podcast, Big Bro Scho and I discussed the Steelers offensive line. In typical Scho Bro Show podcast fashion, we did it by looking back at last year‘s group and how it was constructed and then discussed the potential construction going forward. Since I was on the verge of losing my voice, Daniel J. joined into the conversation as he was ready to go in case of emergency.

With the Steelers being towards the bottom, if not the very bottom, of the NFL in terms of their offensive line in 2021, changes were going to be made going into last season. The Steelers constructed their offensive line by signing one of their own players, signing two outside free agents, and having three players on rookie deals fighting for two spots.

The Steelers new offensive line from 2021 to 2022 was as follows:

Right tackle: Chuks Okorafor

Right guard: Trai Turner James Daniels

Center: Kendrick Green Mason Cole

Left guard: Kevin Dotson

Left tackle: Dan Moore Jr.

With all five players starting all 17 games, the Steelers did not have their depth tested in 2022. The Steelers very blessed to have such continuity on the offensive line, and to expect it to be the same in 2023 would probably be a foolish assumption. Therefore, the Steelers need to continue to build on the offensive line for the 2023 season.

After using two draft picks on offensive linemen in 2021, the Steelers opted for free agency and did not draft any in 2022. With a position group that consists of 45% of the offensive players, the Steelers are likely to invest in the position again via the draft in 2023. But how high will the Steelers make a selection?

One thing Steelers have going for them is that all of the starting offensive lineman, a group that moved into the middle of the pack when it came to play in 2022, are all under contract for 2023. So the Steelers have the option to run back the same starting five for next season. But will they opt to do so?

At the end of our podcast each week, we ask a big question which has a very simple answer and we read every reply from the live chat. This past week, the answer was simply a number between 0 and 5. The question was: How many of the Steelers 2022 starters on the offensive line will be the starters to begin the 2023 season?

The responses were serious in nature as asking a question such as this on social media would likely receive answers such as “-2” or things of that nature. But since it was our highly devoted live chat viewers, the numbers fell in the range from 3 to 5.

So how much do the Steelers need to continue to replace starters on the offensive line for 2023? Would there be a problem if the Steelers begin the season with the same five starters as last year? Which position would likely be one that saw a new starter for 2023? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

To catch the entire episode of the Scho Bro Show podcast, check it out in the player below: