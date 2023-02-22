Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Mock and Roll

The Steelers have a good idea what positions they need to address in the NFL Draft. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix and Jeremy unveils his first mock.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Jeremy’s first mock draft breakdown

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: Do the Steelers have an inside track at inside linebacker?

The Steelers have more inside linebackers who are set to be free agents than are returning for 2023 at this time. So how will the Steelers build the room for next season? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Building the inside linebacker room for 2023

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Let’s Ride: Putting some respect on Jack Ham’s name

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of dominant defenses, but there was one defender who is always underappreciated...until now. Time to put some respect on Jack Ham’s name. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The brilliance of Jack Ham

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE