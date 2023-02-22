Pittsburgh Steelers Bad Free Agent Acquisitions: Honorable Mention Edition

Tuesday I wrote an article about the Pittsburgh Steelers worst free agent signings in team history. I limited the list to ten because I felt that was an even, and traditional, number. After writing the article, the comment section exploded with players who also could have been on the list.

Check out the original article below:

There were so many other players mentioned, I figured I would do an Honorable Mention article today. After all, these players need to be at least mentioned for being horrible acquisitions too!

I wanted to make a quick note before moving forward. Fans should remember this is for free agent signings. Some on different channels wanted kicker Josh Scobee to be put on the list, and he absolutely deserves to be in the Hall of Shame, but Scobee was actually a trade acquisition, not a free agent acquisition.

By all means, feel free to rip on Scobee in the comment section, but realize that is why he is not on the list.

Okay, deep breathe, here we go again...

Mark Barron

Barron was brought in to be the hybrid linebacker fans thought the Steelers needed. Problem with Barron was he was too big to be a safety, and to small to be a linebacker. Your typical “tweener” who never fit in the Steelers’ defensive scheme.

Duce Staley

I debated putting Staley on the list based on the fact he played well in Pittsburgh before being hampered with injuries. Nonetheless, his time with the Steelers is remembered more for his inability to stay in the lineup, and never living up to the hype he brought with him from the eastern side of the state.

Justin Hartwig

Hartwig won a Super Bowl, but he almost single-handedly made sure that never happened. It was Hartwig who was bull-rushed vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43 and called for holding in the end zone. That play resulted in a safety, and I just detailed Hartwig’s most memorable moment in the black and gold.

Jacoby Jones

This was just bad from the start. Jones was washed up, and Mike Tomlin thought a change of scenery would create a spark. He was wrong.

Stephen Wisniewski

One of the more recent acquisitions I almost completely forgot about it. Wisniewski was supposed to be the insurance policy in the interior of the offensive line. He had just come off back-to-back Super Bowl championships with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He injured his pectoral muscle in Week 1 vs. the New York Giants, and when he was healed to return he was released. The Pittsburgh kid went back to Kansas City, played in another Super Bowl, and was a large reason why Patrick Mahomes was running for his life vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Mitchell

The Steelers brought in Mike Mitchell after his 4 interception season with the Carolina Panthers, but although Mitchell hung around in Pittsburgh for four seasons, he is most known for running his mouth compared to making big plays. In four seasons he tied his four interception mark he had with Carolina in one season.

Todd Peterson

Peterson was brought into Pittsburgh to be a reliable placekicker the Steelers had needed. The trusted veteran was anything but trustworthy, and after 10 games he was let go. It was Peterson’s departure which paved the way for Jeff Reed to win the kicking job.

Did I miss someone? Is there someone you think shouldn't be on the list?