Steelers officially announce the hiring of Aaron Curry as linebackers coach

As a flurry of coaching hires have been going on around the NFL for several weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their first addition to their 2023 coaching staff. Although it was reported over the weekend, the Steelers have officially named Aaron Curry the team’s inside linebackers coach.

We have named Aaron Curry as our inside linebackers coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2023

Aaron Curry was a Top 5 draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2009, and had been on the Seattle coaching staff the past four seasons. The Seahawks official website lists his work with the team as follows:

Aaron Curry enters his first season as assistant defensive line/defensive ends after officially joining the Seahawks coaching staff on March 11, 2020. Curry spent the 2019 season as a coaching assistant.

During his NFL career, Curry spent time with the Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, and New York Giants, where he retired from football in 2013.

Curry began his coaching career at the University of Charlotte where he was a graduate assistant in 2014 and defensive line coach from 2015 to 2018. His time there overlapped with both Larry Ogunjobi (2015 & 2016) and Alex Highsmith (2016-2019).

The addition of Curry was believed to have bumped the Steelers’ coaching staff total to 16, with the likelihood of them continuing to add more before the start of the new league year on March 13th. But according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Curry has been hired as a replacement for inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky who did not have his contract renewed with the team.

Jerry Olsavsky, who has been a member of the Steelers organization as a player and coach for 22 seasons, will not be retained after the team hired Aaron Curry to be the ILB coach, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 22, 2023

UPDATE: According to the Steelers.com website, Jerry Olsavsky is no longer listed on the Steelers coaching staff.

With the Steelers still being down a few coaches from last year‘s staff, additions are still likely to be made in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Steelers 2023 offseason.