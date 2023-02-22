Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods reportedly being released from the Titans

The Tennessee Titans are having to make some difficult decisions on their roster recently, and one of those decisions is by way of left tackle Taylor Lewan. It has long been reported Lewan could be a cap casualty as the new league year approaches, and the team has reportedly told Lewan he is being released.

This per Ari Meirov, who found out the information from Lewan’s podcast “Bussin’ with the Boys”:

The #Titans have informed standout LT Taylor Lewan that he is being released, per his podcast @BussinWTB. End of an era. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2023

At this stage, many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly wondering if Lewan might be a good fit in a black and gold uniform. Lewan being released would certainly be Step No. 1 in the process, but the biggest issue is Lewan’s overall health. When healthy, he is a top tier tackle in the league, but he is coming off another knee injury which will have his overall availability unknown for the 2023 season.

It is unlikely anyone takes the risk of bringing in Lewan without a general feeling he is healthy enough to play when the season starts next fall.

But that wasn’t the only player released from Tennessee Wednesday. Jordan Schultz is reporting the Titans have released wide receiver Robert Woods.

Let the speculation begin, as it pertains to the Steelers potential interest in either of these two established NFL veterans. In the meantime, the Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the start of the new league year on March 13th and the 2023 NFL draft.

