Steelers sign long snapper Christian Kuntz to a 1-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their offseason roster as they head towards the 2023 NFL season. On Wednesday, the Steelers signed a long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal.

Christian Kuntz entered the NFL after going undrafted in 2017 out of Duquesne. Signed for only one day to the New England Patriots as a linebacker, Kuntz did not get another crack at the NFL until being signed in the offseason of 2018 by the Denver Broncos. Kuntz landed on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of the 2018 season and signed a futures contract but did not make it to training camp. Coming to Pittsburgh during mid camp of 2019, Kuntz did not make the team and found himself in the XFL as a member of the Dallas Renegades the next spring.

Kuntz spent several short stints on the Steelers practice squad in 2020 before competing for the starting job as long snapper in 2021. Kuntz played all 17 regular-season games and the playoff game as long snapper for the Steelers and also added two tackles on special teams in 2021. Kuntz appeared in all 17 games in 2022 as well and recorded one special teams tackle.

Kuntz was an exclusive rights free agent heading into the 2023 NFL season according to overthecap.com.

