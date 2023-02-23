3 free agents the Steelers should consider at each position: WR

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and teams are beginning to make decisions on players whose contracts are set to expire. The Steelers have quite the list of pending free agents themselves, and the next few weeks will be telling as to how the team plans to approach free agency. With that in mind, it is time to begin looking at outside free agents the Steelers could potentially sign this offseason.

Between now and the beginning of the NFL free agency period, we will be going position-by-position, breaking down which players fit the best for what the Steelers need. Currently, the Steelers are in dire need of cornerback(s), left tackle, nose tackle, and guard. They are also in danger of losing multiple linebackers and safeties in free agency, which could make their list of immediate needs longer. Depth concerns at wide receiver, tight end, and EDGE rusher will also need to be addressed by one means or another.

This year’s class of free agents is not as good as the past few, but there are still quality veterans at each position who can come in and make an immediate impact for an NFL franchise. Let us not forget, new names will be added to the free agency pool when teams attempt to create additional cap space by cutting some of their own vets. We will update you on those as they happen.

If you have any thoughts on the players mentioned below, be sure to share it in the comment section below, but without further adieu, it is time to take a closer look at three wide receivers the Steelers should consider signing this offseason.

Mecole Hardman

Hardman suffered a pelvis injury in Week 9, putting an end to his regular season. He did come back for the AFC Championship game, but the injury was aggravated in the game, causing him to miss the Super Bowl. Fortunately, that may be exactly what is needed to bring his price tag down to an affordable rate for the Steelers. Calvin Austin III is expected to come back from injury and have a role in the offense, but if things go south, the Steelers are without a true burner. Adding someone with as much versatility and speed as Hardman could unlock the entire offense and be of benefit to Kenny Pickett. After the injury, I do not see him making $10+ million on the market, but with the receiver market rapidly increasing in monetary value, it could still cost a pretty penny to bring him in.

T.Y. Hilton

It has been argued for years that Pittsburgh should invest in a veteran receiver. Immaturity had plagued the Steelers in years past, and adding a savvy veteran could provide some needed stability and experience. While the immaturity issues within the wide receiver room may not be as prevalent as previous years, adding a true professional who has been around the block could benefit the development of George Pickens, Calvin Austin, and the plethora of young receivers on the Steelers roster. Hilton may not be the explosive receiver we saw during the Andrew Luck era, but he has not lost his sure hands and route-running ability. After a short stint with Dallas, Hilton is once again set to be a free agent, and his price tag is likely to be reasonable. This would be a glorious addition for the black and gold.

Scotty Miller

Miller never seemed to maintain relevance in the Buccaneers’ offense, but he has also never done anything to prove he is unworthy of a prominent role. Recording over 500 receiving yards in 2020, Miller was a big part in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run, but he has been hardly a factor since that time, missing 7 games in 2021 due to turf toe and starting only 1 game in 2022. However, if the Steelers are unable to land a player of Mecole Hardman’s caliber, Miller could be a nice consolation prize. His deep speed, sharp route-running, and reliable hands would make him a great fit for the Steelers’ need of a depth receiver.

Which free agents would you like to see the Steelers consider at wide receiver? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!