Stop photoshopping Steelers uniforms onto players who aren’t Steelers

They say the Internet is forever, because, well, it is.

Any Tweet, DM, picture, etc. that you post online has the chance to come back and haunt you years from now, even if it’s been deleted.

And that’s why I feel sorry for that young Steelers fan of the future. This kid is going to go to the playground one morning and tell the other children about how Aaron Rodgers once donned the black and gold.

“Can you believe that, guys?” this kid will say with excitement and wonder. “I had no idea that Rodgers was a Steeler.”

This kid will likely be mocked, ridiculed and possibly shoved in the mud for making this statement.

But I don’t blame that future, young Steelers fan. I blame you, the person who photoshopped a Steelers uniform onto Rodgers’ likeness last year during the ridiculous point of the 2022 offseason when people actually had conversations about that man possibly landing in Pittsburgh—$50 million a year contract and all—to replace Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

You didn’t even have the respect and decency to edit out the No. 12 that Rodgers has always worn as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

I now see why Terry Bradshaw has been in therapy for over 50 years.

Anyway, that future kid isn’t going to know any better. That kid is just going to Google the name “Aaron Rodgers” and possibly click on Google images. This kid will then find the image of Rodgers dressed in black and gold, before running to the playground to embarrass him or herself.

And that brings me to Jalen Ramsey, the latest non-Steelers player to don the black and gold. Why is he donning the black and gold? Because rumors have surfaced that Ramsey, a star cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, could be traded to the Steelers for the 32nd pick (or is it the 33rd pick?) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’s one thing to speculate on it—it drives the traffic. But why must we photoshop a Steelers uniform onto Ramsey’s person while we’re at it?

Ramsey wears No. 5 on his jersey, which is how old I expect someone to be if they’re going to express themselves by photoshopping a Steelers uniform onto a non-Steelers player.

It’s ridiculous and kind of immature.

“But, Tony, how else are we going to express our desire to see Ramsey become a Steeler?”

They’re called words. People have been using them for years.

You should try it sometime.

That young Steelers fan of the future will thank you.