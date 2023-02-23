Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The War Room: Who should the Steelers consider throughout the 3-day NFL Draft?

The Steelers pick 17th in 2023 and of Daniel Jeramiah’s Top 50 prospects, there’s 17 that could be a good fit for the Men of Steel to select. This will be one of the topics discussed as Steel Curtain Network invites you to check out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Positional Equality at the Top

Much More

Check out the Steel Curtain Network’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Curtain Call: Shannon and Geoff fix the Steelers

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict give their plans to fix the Steelers and lead them to a Seventh Super Bowl win.

News and Notes

Fixing the Steelers

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Recognizing rookie results in recent seasons

The Steelers have been lauded for successful drafts, but how has good have recent results been when it comes to rookies? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Recent Rookie Results

and more geeky numbers!

