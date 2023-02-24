Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Running Back Rankings and Analysis

Draft season is here, ladies and gentleman, and BTSC is excited to bring you our exclusive NFL Draft Big Board for the third consecutive year! Between January and April, we will be giving you an in-depth look at over 200 prospects in this draft class, ranking and analyzing noteworthy prospects at each position.

We will unveil this board one position at a time, with the final top 250 draft board coming out right before the draft. This compilation of rankings, stats, and analysis is completed by a combination of BTSC staff and community members. The rankings and grades are my own and will be updated throughout the process, while the stats and measurables are compiled by site moderator SNW. The analysis is a collaborative effort, which includes myself, Ryland B., Jeremy Betz, Noah_E., Necksnation, John O’Malley, Adam Curry, and Steve Martucci.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENT: We have a new draft site for the Big Board that BTSC’s own DaveInBalt has been working tirelessly on. As the draft gets closer, we will give you information as to how you can check it out and use it to your advantage on draft weekend!

As it pertains to the grading scale, first-round grades will include top-five, top-ten, mid first, and late first grades. Rounds 2-4 will have early, mid, and late grades, while grades fifth round or worse will have a generic round grade. Prospects with a Round 7 grade will not be differentiated from those with an undrafted grade.

Just like last year, each big board article will be a complemented by a separate article discussing whether or not the Steelers should draft said position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryland will be heading up that portion of the draft coverage once again this year.

Our next position is one of the deepest in this draft class: running back. This class not only boasts an elite, blue-chip prospect in Bijan Robinson, but it also possesses outstanding depth. This may be the only position teams will be able to glean starter material from in the later rounds of this weak draft class.

If you have any thoughts on this running back class, be sure to share it in the comment section below. Let’s dive in!

1. Bijan Robinson | Texas | 6’0”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 258, Yds 1580, Ave 6.1, TD 18, Rec 19, Yds 314, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 1st

Ryland B.: Robinson has good size for the position but he runs with the quickness and burst of a much smaller running back. He combines his twitchiness with excellent balance, vision, and power, making him the best all-around running back in his class – and it shows in his impressive production. Robinson is a quality receiver out of the backfield and solid in pass-protection. In terms of physical traits, Robinson isn’t quite as freakishly athletic as past blue-chip prospects at the position, but his abilities are more than adequate for the NFL. And his footwork is certainly next level. The only real concern I have with Robinson’s game is his injury history, which could raise some questions about his future durability. First-round RBs have gone out of style lately, but I would bet that Robinson sneaks into the top 20-30 picks of the draft.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama | 5’11”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 151, Yds 926, Ave 6.1, TD 7, Rec 44, Yds 444, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 2nd

Jeremy: Gibbs is a violent runner with good vision and change of direction ability. He’s well-built with a low center of gravity which allows him to bounce off tacklers despite not being the biggest guy. Gibbs has plenty of speed to make life miserable for defenders when he gets to the 2nd level, and he can manipulate his acceleration levels to force bad angles and poor form tackles. His best attribute might be as a receiver, where he can run routes from the slot or out of the backfield. A true all round weapon at RB, Gibbs should receive attention on Day 2 from teams looking for a 3-down playmaker.

3. DeWayne McBride | UAB | 5’11”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 233, Yds 1713, Ave 7.4, TD 19, Rec 2, Yds 10, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: The first thing that popped out to me when digging into McBride’s tape was his decisiveness. He sees a hole and does not hesitate to hit it. It is also surprising to see how shifty he can be in the open field. He is not a scatback by any means, but he knows how to get small, and he anticipates how defenders plan to bring him to the ground, acting accordingly with a corresponding open-field move. McBride also possesses both the physicality to break tackles as well as the speed to take it to the house once he gets past the second level of the defense. What caps his upside is his lack of usage as a receiver. Whether he is a capable receiver or not is unknown, as he was a complete afterthought in UAB’s passing attack, recording only 5 catches over three seasons. Overall, I see McBride being an explosive early-down back in the NFL.

4. Lew Nichols III | Central Michigan | 5’10”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, Att 177, Yds 601, Ave 3.4, TD 6, Rec 21, Yds 128, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 2nd

Andrew Wilbar: Nichols is still a little rough around the edges, but I love watching his tape, and I cannot help but think he will be a starting running back in short order. A true one-cut runner, Nichols displays decent acceleration getting upfield for a bigger back, and he does have a second gear once he hits the second level. However, he is going to make his money in between the tackles as a physical runner who will wear down defenses as the game goes on. Scouts will also appreciate his willingness to assist in pass protection. Nagging leg injuries capped Nichols’ success in 2022, but it would take one stubborn person to not think his 2021 tape was enough to prove his value. When fully healthy, he is every bit of the running back we saw eclipse 2,100 scrimmage yards and average over 5 yards per carry just one year ago.

5. Israel Abanikanda | Pittsburgh | 5’11”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Att 239, Yds 1431, Ave 6.0, TD 20, Rec 12, Yds 146, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 2nd

Noah_E: The thing that sticks out the most when you watch Abanikanda is his vision. He finds the hole on every play and displays incredible patience, while also being able to bounce it outside if he needs to. He gets up to speed quickly and is hard to bring down when he gets there. He keeps his legs churning, and even though he lacks the elusiveness to consistently make guys miss, he will run right through you. Abanikanda’s 40 time will heavily influence his draft stock, as his long speed is his biggest flaw. He didn’t get a lot of receiving work over his three years at Pitt, but that is something that can be fixed. Other than Bijan there aren’t any big name Running Backs in this class, but it is deep and Israel Abanikanda is going to make a team very happy.

6. Zach Charbonnet | UCLA | 6’1”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 195, Yds 1359, Ave 7.0, TD 14, Rec 37, Yds 321, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Charbonnet is a Michigan transfer who was used on an incredibly inconsistent basis. There were games where he would be the lead back and carry the rock 20 times in a game, only to get a mere carry here and there the following week. Perhaps that was part of the reason why Charbonnet decided to transfer to UCLA, where he enjoyed a breakout junior season, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was expected by many to be the best Michigan running back since Mike Hart. Although that did not happen, Charbonnet still displayed an intriguing skill set that was put on a larger display at UCLA. This past season, Charbonnet averaged an incredible 7 yards per carry, and he was utilized better as a receiver. He has the speed to break off any run to the house, but he also has the size and power to be useful in short-yardage situations. He had a slight uptick in usage as a receiver from 2020 to 2021, but catching the ball out of the backfield had never been a highlight of his game up to that point. However, his usage in that facet during his time at UCLA has debunked any concerns about his receiving capability. Overall, Charbonnet has a profile that should transition to the NFL nicely, and I expect him to be taken at some point on Day 2.

7. Devon Achane | Texas A&M | 5 9’”, 185 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 196, Yds 1102, Ave 5.6, TD 8, Rec 36, Yds 196, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

John O: ﻿Achane is an extremely quick, shifty running back with surprising power plus moves for his size; he has terrific vision, makes jump cuts, sidesteps, and other pivots in and out of holes; he also sees and reads backside openings well with the ability to explode through them; he possesses mind-blowing long speed as he is a former track star who claims he may run a 4.2 at the combine; he isn’t afraid to run it up the middle either, and he’ll lower his shoulder and/or use his lesser height to his advantage; he uses patience well to allow holes to open; while he isn’t a born receiver, he can catch and has improved over time; in the flat, he’s a major weapon; he functioned a kick returner with several long returns; he reportedly is a great kid and doesn’t have much mileage on him via too many touches. As to questions, the major ones are his unproven ability to block for passing plays and to stay healthy at the NFL level. He had leg injuries this past year that caused him to miss a couple games. Overall, however, this is a player you really want to have on your team. He has potential explosive ability. If the Steelers didn’t fill their backup RB last year with Warren, Achane would be terrific.

8. Roschon Johnson | Texas | 6’2”, 223 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 93, Yds 554, Ave 6.0, TD 5, Rec 14, Yds 128, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Bijan Robinson gets the attention when you bring up Texas running backs, and rightfully so. However, when Bijan struggled with various injuries, Johnson came in and began right where his counterpart left off. Not once in his four years of college did he eclipse 125 rushes in a season, but that is more a positive than a negative, as there is very little wear and tear on the tires. Averaging 6 yards per carry in 2022, Johnson was incredibly efficient, displaying the needed agility, speed, and power to dominate in the NFL. While his work as a receiver has been limited, he has taken advantage of the opportunities he has been given, and he has proven to be dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. Do not sleep on this runner, my friends, because he has the talent to achieve anything.

9. Eric Gray | Oklahoma | 5’9”, 206 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 213, Yds 1366, Ave 6.4, TD 11, Rec 33, Yds 229, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: I had a chance to talk with Eric earlier this winter, and he gave some insight as to how much of an impact DeMarco Murray has had on his game. Murray, of course, is the Oklahoma running backs coach, and his fingerprints on Gray’s game are quite evident. Despite the incredible speed Murray had in his prime, Eric Gray has a nearly identical skill set, from size, to vision, to elusiveness, to shiftiness, to power. While their running styles have plenty of similarities, what impresses me the most about Gray is his balanced game. He can do a little bit of everything, and he is willing to do the dirty tasks in pass protection. He will get blown up on occasion, but his willingness to hang in there and withstand a beating on occasion shows his toughness and determination. I believe Gray has starter potential in the NFL, and he would be an absolute steal if he falls out of the third round.

10. Chris Rodriguez, Jr. | Kentucky | 5’11”, 224 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 8, Att 175, Yds 904, Ave 5.2, TD 6, Rec 5, Yds 41, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: Rodriguez is one of the most talented running backs in this class, but although he looks like an NFL back, he comes with some baggage. Arrested last May for DUI and careless driving, Rodriguez missed multiple games in 2022 due to suspension, and when he came back, he was not quite as efficient compared to his previous seasons at Kentucky. Nonetheless, he is a powerful runner who possesses excellent functional strength as well as an ability to make defenders miss at the second level. The reason he is ranked this low is due to two reasons: pass protection and receiving ability. Pass protection has been inconsistent and downright lackluster at times, and he is not a natural receiver out of the backfield. Could he improve in those areas? Absolutely. However, I do feel as if there are more complete backs in this class, despite the incredible talent Rodriguez owns.

11. Chase Brown | Illinois | 5’11”, 205 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 328, Yds 1643, Ave 5.0, TD 10, Rec 27, Yds 240, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Noah_E: Bijan is the undisputed RB1 in this class, and nothing will change that, but I was thoroughly impressed after watching Chase Brown. His combination of speed and power make him a home-run threat on every play. His vision is outstanding and saying that he’s hard to bring down would be an understatement. He gets to the line of scrimmage quickly with incredible burst and doesn’t get tackled for loss very often. Like a lot of other backs in the draft, Brown had a limited receiving workload throughout his college career. Still, he showed potential with his ability to make guys miss after the catch and be a reliable check-down option. His size is a concern at 6’0” and just 200 pounds, but he possesses a solid frame that should hopefully hold up in the NFL. Brown isn’t a very high-profile guy, but he has the talent to be a starter right out of the gate, and I think he is going to shock a lot of people.

12. Tyjae Spears | Tulane | 5’10”, 190 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 229, Yds 1591, Ave 6.9, TD 19, Rec 22, Yds 256, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Noah_E: Spears exploded onto the scene this year and capped off a monster season with a 205 yard, 4 touchdown game in the Cotton Bowl against USC. His elusiveness is off the charts and he’s an expert at breaking tackles. His ability to wait, find the hole, and then explode through it is very reminiscent of former Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell. Spears was also a promising receiver at Tulane. He has natural hands and turns upfield quickly after the catch. However, no prospect is perfect. He has a smaller frame and has yet to prove that he can consistently run between the tackles. He may not be an every down back, but it’ll be interesting to see how he fits into an NFL offense.

13. Sean Tucker | Syracuse | 5’10”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 206, Yds 1060, Ave 5.1, TD 11, Rec 36, Yds 254, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 3rd

Andrew Wilbar: A former track star, Tucker is an intriguing draft prospect who brings enticing speed and impressive decision-making as a runner. While not the biggest back in the world, Tucker has been an efficient runner in between the tackles during his time at Syracuse, maintaining a consistent pad level and possessing a low center of gravity. I also appreciate his willingness as a pass blocker. He displays great awareness, knowing who to pick up and how to take the best blocking angle possible. He is not the greatest in short-yardage situations, and adding a few extra pounds might do him well long-term, but I see Tucker as a guy who can be an immediate contributor in a running back committee.

14. Kenny McIntosh | Georgia | 6’1”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 15, Att 149, Yds 829, Ave 5.6, TD 10, Rec 43, Yds 505, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

Jeremy: McIntosh is a tough evaluation because he’s a bit of a “tweener”. Not a big, bruising back, but not a home-run hitter either. His vision is subpar, and he really relies on scheme and blocking to be successful. He’s a straight-line runner, and if you give him a crease, he hits it hard with conviction and can lay the wood on would-be tacklers. Good contact balance, good finisher, great in short-yardage situations. Team’s looking for an early down runner could do worse than McIntosh.

15. Kendre Miller | TCU | 6’0”, 206 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 224, Yds 1399, Ave 6.2, TD 17, Rec 16, Yds 116, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 3rd

John O: Everyone that watched the NCAA football semis saw TCU’s Miller suffer a leg injury, and he was unable to compete in the National Championship. Miller proved to be a big loss for the Horned Frogs. He’s a bigger back who possesses elusiveness and cutback ability. He runs a tad upright but with poise and patience – like he has watched many Le’Veon Bell highlights. Despite being 220 pounds, Miller makes jump cuts and has other elusive moves to find holes and make tacklers miss. He became one of the top RBs in missed opposing tackles this season. His size also allows him to lower his shoulder and move forward for tougher yards between the tackles. That said, his health is a foremost concern. Will he be fully healthy at draft time without residual effects from his prior injury? Miller’s tape shows an accomplished back who put up huge yards per carry averages on a highly successful offense, including several breakaway runs. His hands are above average on passing plays, including when positioned at WR for screens or other short tosses. Despite being the lead back at TCU, Miller split time with others. Given his bulk and physicality, Miller is a decent goal line option and a blocking back on passing downs. He has enough speed to take carries 20 to 70 yards. Overall, he’s a player you want and a strong upgrade over Benny Snell for the Steelers. He also fits the Steelers usual bigger back mold.

16. Tank Bigsby | Auburn | 6’0”, 208 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 179, Yds 970, Ave 5.4, TD 10, Rec 30, Yds 180, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

John O.: Bigsby is a highly recruited runner who was very productive for Auburn albeit without being overused. He’s a mid-size, one-cut halfback who likes to get to the edge, put his foot in the ground, then explode upfield. He breaks tackles and has some shiftiness plus wiggle; in the open field he makes guys miss and gains yards others won’t; he has quality long speed for a RB which explains his high yardage per carry average; he rotated at RB in Auburn’s system as the starter while playing roughly half the snaps; he appears to be have enough bulk and willingness to block on passing plays, but he still hasn’t learned full technique and tricks of the trade; he can catch out of the backfield with limited hands but he’s explosive after the catch. He strikes as an upgrade as RB2 for most teams and a potential RB1 depending on the system.

17. Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 6’0”, 215 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 144, Yds 936, Ave 6.5, TD 9, Rec 12, Yds 119, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Mid 4th

Andrew Wilbar: A former five-star recruit coming out of high school, Evans has all the physical gifts needed to dominate. What he lacks, however, is consistency. While Evans has always been efficient on the ground, he has never had a full-time role. After spending two seasons at TCU, Evans transferred to Ole Miss, put on a good 15-20, and redefined his perception as a runner. While the added weight did allow him to be more valuable in short-yardage situations, he is still not the most physical runner, and he goes through phases where talent evaluators must question his vision. He knows his capabilities, but to some degree, that may be detrimental to his overall game. He overlooks the importance of vision and patience, which has resulted in missed holes and missed opportunities. He can be as good as he wants to be in the NFL. It is simply a matter of how much he truly wants to be great.

18. Keaton Mitchell | East Carolina | 5’9”, 188 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 201, Yds 1452, Ave 7.2, TD 14, Rec 27, Yds 252, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Mitchell is an undersized, but disciplined, running back who displays outstanding speed in the open field. What I appreciate the most about Mitchell is that he rarely makes mental errors. He rarely looks upfield before securing the ball as a receiver, and he generally leans forward when a defender closes on him for a tackle. The biggest concern is size. In the NFL, Mitchell has almost zero chance of becoming a starter, although he could most definitely develop into a nice change-of-pace option. What holds back his value to be a key third-down contributor is his poor pass-blocking ability. If that can improve in the NFL, he could be one of the true late-round value picks.

19. Camerun Peoples | Appalachian State | 6’2”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 9, Att 101, Yds 593, Ave 5.9, TD 5, Rec 6, Yds 43, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Peoples is a physical back who can make things happen in between the tackles. A true one-cut runner, Peoples does not waste much time hitting a hole. While that may be looked down upon by some and considered the result of a lack of patience, it fit with the strengths of Appalachian State’s offense. However, he has not been injury-free throughout his career, and he has never been depended upon as a workhorse back for any extended period of time. Overall, I believe Peoples possesses enough talent to make a difference in the NFL, but there are some technical issues in his game that will need to be cleaned up before that comes to fruition.

20. Mohamed Ibrahim | Minnesota | 5’10”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 320, Yds 1665, Ave 5.2, TD 20, Rec 7, Yds 50, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Early 5th

Ryland B.: Injury history and the tread on the tires are valid concerns – Ibrahim played five seasons at Minnesota – but if he can stay healthy at the NFL level, he could be a steal. Ibrahim’s long speed and acceleration don’t exactly stand out, but he is a smooth runner with great vision and physicality. Ibrahim is the type of running back who’s always falling forward to create extra yardage, whether it’s through his excellent contact balance or just pure determination. He’s surprisingly shifty as well. Ibrahim hasn’t shown much as a receiver, but it’s largely due to Minnesota’s scheme rather than ability. Again, the injury history is a concern, as is the lack of a particularly high ceiling, but Ibrahim is an experienced and technically sound back who could be a very good RB2 in the right NFL offense.

21. Hunter Luepke | FB | North Dakota State | 6’1”, 236 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 98, Yds 621, Ave 6.3, TD 9, Rec 14, Yds 196, TD 4.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Jeremy: NDSU produces physical players every year, and Luepke is a thumper as a blocker and pretty refined as a pass catcher. He can easily handle your more traditional swing-outs and flat routes, but also has natural hands and can track the ball over his shoulder. After the catch, he runs through tackles and has deceptively quick feet. Can hold his own vs blitzing LBs and DEs in pass pro as well. Best FB prospect in this class.

22. Travis Dye | USC | 5’10”, 200 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 145, Yds 884, Ave 6.1, TD 9, Rec 21, Yds 202, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: Dye cuts an interesting figure in the crowd of college running backs. He has a surprisingly slight build for the position and an aversion to wearing gloves, but he’s been an incredibly productive and effective runner while at Oregon, and later USC. But there are real concerns about his NFL potential. Listed at 200 pounds and likely playing at less, Dye’s smaller build is an immediate red flag on his draft profile. Beyond that, he’s not a particularly powerful runner, although he plays with plenty of effort. Athletically, he doesn’t have the breakaway speed of other successful backs in his weight class, but he has a fast stride and good short-area quickness. Dye’s efforts in the passing game are certainly a bright spot, as he’s been a popular and productive target in the passing game. However, while he’s displayed good hands and toughness, I’m not sure if a switch to slot receiver (as some have proposed) would be a great plan. Overall, I like Dye a lot as a college player and think he’d certainly be worth a UDFA contract with the hope he can develop into a contributor.

23. Tiyon Evans | Louisville | 5’11”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 8, Att 83, Yds 525, Ave 6.5, TD 6, Rec 6, Yds 13, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Andrew Wilbar: Evans may lack top-end speed, but he has the explosiveness to make things happen in the open field. A soft-handed receiver out of the backfield, Evans is very dangerous on screens out of the backfield, displaying the elusiveness necessary to make things happen in open space. While Evans displays good vision as a runner, he lacks the bulk to grind out yards in between the tackles, and he does not have the breakaway speed to pull away from defenders and take it all the way. Overall, I consider Evans a solid Day 3 running back, considering the strong running back class and weak draft class overall.

24. Deuce Vaughn | Kansas State | 5’6”, 172 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 293, Yds 1558, Ave 5.3, TD 9, Rec 42, Yds 378, TD 3.

Wilbar’s Grade: Late 5th

Ryland B.: Vaughn has become a very popular late-round selection in Steeler mock drafts, and I can see why. He’s incredibly fast and shifty with some lethal jukes up his sleeve. Vaughn is a good receiver and despite his small frame he has good leg drive and physicality. However, his size is a major issue as he just doesn’t have the mass (listed at 172 lbs.) to be a punishing runner or blocker. In pass protection, he shows good effort but simply lacks the size to be effective. I also worry about his durability at the NFL level. Vaughn has some promising traits, but I struggle to agree with spending a draft pick on a running back his size.

25. Evan Hull | Northwestern | 5’11”, 210 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 12, Att 221, Yds 913, Ave 4.1, TD 5, Rec 55, Yds 546, TD 2.

Wilbar’s Grade: 6th

Andrew Wilbar: Northwestern had its share of issues on offense, which was likely a factor in Hull’s limited success on the ground. Averaging just over four yards per carry, Hull struggled to remain efficient on the ground, failing to create yardage when a hole was not there. Could he do better with an improved offensive live? Absolutely. In fact, Hull averaged a full extra yard per carry in 2021, when Northwestern’s quarterback play and offensive line performance were only slightly better. At the end of the day, Hull has enough size and speed to make an impact in a committee, but he is not likely to ever be a feature back in an offense.

26. SaRoderick Thompson | Texas Tech | 6’0”, 220 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 11, Att 107, Yds 500, Ave 4.7, TD 10, Rec 6, Yds 113, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

27. Tavion Thomas | Utah | 6’2”, 221 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 10, Att 142, Yds 687, Ave 4.8, TD 7, Rec 6, Yds 43, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

28. Deneric Prince | Tulsa | 6’1”, 214 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 8, Att 126, Yds 729, Ave 5.8, TD 5, Rec 9, Yds 84, TD 1.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

29. Isaiah Bowser | UCF | 6’1”, 225 lbs

2022 Stats: GP 14, Att 205, Yds 799, Ave 3.9, TD 16, Rec 14, Yds 185, TD 0.

Wilbar’s Grade: 7th/UDFA

Which running backs have your interest in this draft? Which one do you think could make sense in the later rounds for the Steelers? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC as we get you ready for the 2023 NFL offseason!