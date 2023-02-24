Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The End of the Trough

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the week’s toxic and hot takes. This week, Kenny is beefing up and so is Tomlin’s coaching staff. Plus, it’s the end of an era as the urinal troughs are coming down at Acrisure. Join hosts Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent for a unique take on the black and gold.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

A beefed-up Kenny

A beefed-up coaching staff

The end of the trough

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: An uncertain future doesn’t equate in Steelers doom

There’s uncertainty surrounding the Steelers, but that doesn’t absolutely spell doom for the black and gold. Plus, a very special announcement. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

An uncertain future doesn’t equate in Steelers doom

A special announcement

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: Not all Steelers free agent signings have worked out

It is typical for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to fall in love with the new, shiny toy they obtain in free agency. But it doesn’t always work out that way. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, and more, on the Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Free Agent pass/fail rate

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of SCN walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

