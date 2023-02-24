Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 7

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Let’s play the OVER/UNDER game. How many salary cap saving moves do you think Omar Khan makes before the start of the new league year?

OVER/UNDER: 2.5

2. In case you missed the article which ran today, I’m not a fan of the XFL or USFL. It just doesn’t appeal to me. However, if the NFL had these leagues as a “minor league” type system, I’d be all in. Do you think it could ever work? If so, would you be interested in watching a pipeline of talent for the Steelers?

3. Last week Dave asked who you thought the greatest WR was in Steelers history. I’ll continue this trend. Who do you have? Bradshaw or Ben? Let us know why...

4. Looking at the Steelers’ current holes on the defensive side of the ball, which hold would you fill FIRST in free agency? In other words, which position should they go after first? Explain your answer...

5. Of all the drills run at the NFL Scouting Combine, which ones are your favorite to watch? Which do you find the most important in terms of evaluating talent for the NFL Draft?

6. I love grilling, and I use a traditional charcoal grill/smoker. With that said, I’ve always been fascinated when having company as to how they like their specific meals cooked. In other words, how do you like your steak? If you like a good steak, and you are putting in an order, how do you want it cooked? Rare/Medium Rare/Medium/Medium Well/Well Done

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

