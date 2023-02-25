Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Week 1 pick-six makes the NFL’s Top 100 plays

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have the most memorable 2022 season. Finishing 9-8 looks good on paper, but the 2-6 start had very few highlights leading up to the bye week. Finishing the season 7-2, winning four in a row, certainly provided hope, but not necessarily highlights.

The NFL has been putting together their Top 100 plays of 2022, and you wouldn’t think there would be any Steelers represented on the list. But think again...

Coming in at No. 94...Minkah Fitzpatrick’s pick-six of Joe Burrow in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check out the video in the player below:

We're counting down the 100 best plays of 2022



Here’s 100-91 pic.twitter.com/sbYxdQxdPR — NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2023

It was one of several turnovers committed by Burrow and the Bengals in what was a crazy game which wasn’t decided until overtime. In case you forgot, that was the game where the Steelers came out to a lead, only to see it evaporate and looked to be over with a last second touchdown scored by Cincinnati.

However, an injury to the Bengals’ long snapper resulted in Minkah Fitzpatrick blocking the extra point, sending the game to an extra frame. In overtime, both teams missed a field goal before Chris Boswell nailed the game-winner and propelled the Steelers to a 1-0 start on the season.

It as the Steelers’ first win of the season, and few thought it would take until Week 10 for them to get their third win of the season.

Enjoy the play, until George Pickens’ crazy sideline catch vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 comes up, it might be a while till we see another one of these.

