Kenny Pickett and Steelers pass catchers gather in Florida for a workout

The official start of the new NFL league year starts on March 15th, but some of the Pittsburgh Steelers are in Florida getting a head start on the upcoming season.

According to several players’ social media, mainly Diontae Johnson, the players have met in Florida to get work in this offseason.

Check out the video below:

Looks like many Steeler Players are in Florida putting in work. Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson, Connor Heyward, Steven Sims, and George Pickens. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/IPTHBvtd6o — Blitz Guy (@BlitzGuyOG) February 23, 2023

According to social media accounts, the following players were present in Florida:

Kenny Pickett

George Pickens

Connor Heyward

Steven Sims

There is a strong possibility there were more players in attendance, but these are the ones which were known.

Since entering the starting lineup at halftime of the Steelers’ Week 4 game vs. the New York Jets, Pickett often talked about how he felt as if he didn’t get enough repetitions with the starting offense. When you consider Pickett being the third string quarterback throughout preseason workouts and training camp, the first time he got any serious repetitions with players like Pickens, Johnson and the offensive line was when he was inserted into the starting lineup.

Pickett spoke at season’s end about getting together with some of his offensive teammates this offseason, and he is following through on that with the workout in Florida.

This isn’t a new experience for Steelers receivers. Last offseason Mitch Trubisky hosted players in Florida for a similar workout. It was at this workout when tragedy struck the organization when Dwayne Haskins was killed in the early morning hours after being struck by a truck before leaving to return to Pittsburgh.

Hopefully all players in attendance have a successful, injury-free, workout and are healthy as the preparation for 2023 continues. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.