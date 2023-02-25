The 2023 BTSC census for the global fan base of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have called their fan base ‘SteelerNation’ for a long time, and only the Raiders and ‘RaiderNation’ might rival the Steelers with labeling themselves as a complete nation.

While every fan base from High School to the professional ranks now clings to the ‘Nation’ label, the Steelers’ fan base is anything but limited to the borders of the United State of America. The team has a ridiculous draw in Mexico, as well as overseas.

When I thought of just how vast the Steelers have become since winning an NFL record six Super Bowls, I thought it would be awesome to do a “Steelers Census”. I’m curious how far reaching the Steelers fan base is, as well as the website most of us call home for our black-and-gold news.

So, what do you have to do? Head to the comment section and simply put the city and state where you live.

That’s it. Below is a list of the 50 states, and I will put a line through every state listed. If someone from your state (like Pennsylvania) has already been listed, don’t hesitate to let us know where you are coming from!! We are one big family, and you never know who you might be near with black-and-gold blood running through their veins — just like you.

If you live outside of the continental United States, let us know where you live and we will add it below the 50 states!

Let the BTSC “Steelers Census” begin!

International Fans

Northwich, UK

Budapest, Hungary

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Oxford, UK

Ganløse, Denmark

London, UK