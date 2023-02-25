The 2023 BTSC census for the global fan base of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have called their fan base ‘SteelerNation’ for a long time, and only the Raiders and ‘RaiderNation’ might rival the Steelers with labeling themselves as a complete nation.
While every fan base from High School to the professional ranks now clings to the ‘Nation’ label, the Steelers’ fan base is anything but limited to the borders of the United State of America. The team has a ridiculous draw in Mexico, as well as overseas.
When I thought of just how vast the Steelers have become since winning an NFL record six Super Bowls, I thought it would be awesome to do a “Steelers Census”. I’m curious how far reaching the Steelers fan base is, as well as the website most of us call home for our black-and-gold news.
So, what do you have to do? Head to the comment section and simply put the city and state where you live.
That’s it. Below is a list of the 50 states, and I will put a line through every state listed. If someone from your state (like Pennsylvania) has already been listed, don’t hesitate to let us know where you are coming from!! We are one big family, and you never know who you might be near with black-and-gold blood running through their veins — just like you.
If you live outside of the continental United States, let us know where you live and we will add it below the 50 states!
Let the BTSC “Steelers Census” begin!
United States
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Washington, D.C.
International Fans
Northwich, UK
Budapest, Hungary
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oxford, UK
Ganløse, Denmark
London, UK
