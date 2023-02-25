Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Free James Brown

So today found me running around in Costco, several other food type stores and a couple of clothing stores. On the drive back home I found myself smiling. First reason was because Mrs. Canuck is always up for good day of shopping - happy wife, happy life. And the second was that I realized how ridiculous this ‘event’ was. I mean 90 % of the world would be happier than a pig in poop with all the selection, options and pricing we have yet...

Boys and Girls, I have said it before and will say it again. We are so crazy lucky to live where and when we live!

On to the questions...

Go shopping yourself. Live as your Steelers GM for a day and salary cap be damned. Which Free Agent would you love to sign and why? I saw a thing on Twitter about who was the best player under 25. When I saw that Minkah wasn’t on the list, I thought HOLY COW (gotta keep it “SFW” for the youngsters), Minkah is 26??? Man time flies! Anyway, who is our best 3 under 25, and yes please rank them. One of the few things the NHL actually gets right is the trade deadline. Right now, most fans are in full on refresh mode hoping that their team is either selling or buying. What can the NFL do to make it’s trade deadline more entertaining for us fans? Last night I stayed up late to watch the end of the God Father. Such a great ending. Moe Green getting shot in the eye while Michael denounces Satan to become God Father to his niece is Cinematic Genius! Share another great movie ending. Mrs. Canuck is putting the finishing touches on a new butter chicken recipe. We haven’t talked Indian food before so share your thoughts! Let’s see how far we can ‘curry’ this topic.

Bonus marks if you get the theme of the title, picture, and question.