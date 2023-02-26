It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the Canada conundrum, the backup quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

412 Fosters Forever

Paul Rudd has dual-fan citizenship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s hard to bust the talented actor for the red-and-gold thing when he hails from the Show Me State. Rudd became a fan of the Men of Steel in the 70s when a co-worker of his dad would get the Rudd Family tickets and even take young Paul into the locker room. The actor that played in Antman and Anchorman remembers phone numbers in the same manner as the author of this piece, by old-time Steelers numbers. But, like Paul, I’ve never seen Terry Bradshaw in a jock strap or a full frontal Joe Greene. Score one for me.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

Comebacks

21 Points - 10/5/1997 - Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34

21 Points - 12/15/1985 - Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Buffalo Bills 24

21 Points - 10/11/1953 - Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Chicago Cardinals 28

18 Points - 11/19/1995 - Pittsburgh Steelers 49, Cincinnati Bengals 31

17 Points - 12/27/2020 - Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Indianapolis Colts 24

17 Points - 12/4/2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

17 Points - 12/20/2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Denver Broncos 27

17 Points - 1/5/2003 - Pittsburgh Steelers 36, Cleveland Browns 33

16 Points - 11/18/2018 - Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 16

16 Points - 11/7/1993 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Middle First Name Madness

We love citing middle names of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain, but real first names are fun to unveil as well. In the past, we have cited FeDerius Terrell Edmunds, Trent Jordan Watt and Brett Mason Rudolph, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Given Name of the Week”. This week we feature a once All-Pro Special Teamer brought in from New England.

Kaleb Gunner Olszewski

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

2/27 Buddy Johnson - 1999, Duce Staley - 1975, Cameron Sutton - 1995, Rich Tylski - 1971

2/28 Henry Bailey - 1973, Ken Whisenhunt - 1962

2/29 Don Sutherin - 1936

3/1 Alfredo Roberts - 1964

3/2 Chris Rainey - 1988, Ben Roethlisberger - 1982

3/3 Santonio Holmes - 1984, Jason Worilds - 1988

3/4 Chris Fuamatu-Ma-afala - 1976, Anthony McFarland Jr. - 1999, Ryan McCollum - 1999, George Pickens, Jr. - 2001

3/5 Rocky Bleier - 1946, Mike Munchak - 1960

Strange Sights for Steeler Nation Eyes

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. Chad Brown was a second-round pick of the Steelers in 1993 and played well from the get-go. But he balled out with 13 of his 31 Pittsburgh sacks in his walk year of 1996 and got a big deal from Seattle. After eight seasons in the Emerald City, Brown played two non-consecutive seasons in New England. The meat in that Patriot sandwich was a return to Steeltown in 2006. Twice an All Pro, Chad Brown retired after the 2007 season. However, the sight of No. 94 wearing the blue and green and patriotic colors as a Hawk and Pat was disconcerting.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is Stefan Logan?

Stefan Logan came to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009 as a kick return specialist and turn that only season in Pittsburgh into one of the best in black-and-gold history.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.