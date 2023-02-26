 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Lone Party Guest edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/19

I’m still having PTSD from the day when the finest tight end in Pittsburgh Steelers history hung it up way to early.

I hope this is true, but don’t the Steelers already have an ILB coach?

Makes even more sense. Maybe both of these guys stay longer in the Steel City.

Monday 2/20

The Steelers do their best to take care of their city. Keep it up.

Hometown discount is one thing. What about a trusted coach discount?

Do you think a young player at this combine is going to feel blessed to be drafted by the only guy to show up to the party? Absolutely! But how many GMs have teeth marks and a sore hiney after not caring enough to show?

Tuesday 2/21

Urine luck if you don’t want to pee in a trough anymore at Acrisure Stadium. But $1.4 Million? Now I don’t feel bad that my wife only wants a $15, 000 reno to our bathroom.

Wednesday 2/22

As K.T. Smith says, guys that didn’t have a a great NFL career make better coaches.

Omar making the “Rounds of Khan”. This dude’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Drafted by Chuck Noll, played under Bill Cowher, and employed by Mike Tomlin. Jerry O is a special member of the Steel City football family. Hate to see him go on with his life’s work.

Yinzer fans are already signing all three of these dudes. Will the ‘lers bring in a guy that spat in T.J. Watt’s face. They brought in a guy that was a part of the Mason Rudolph attack, but...never mind.

Cinderella sung it best, “You Don’t Know What You Got Til It’s Gone”. So bringing back your reliable long snapper for another year is smart.

Thursday 2/23

I can’t believe that I’m about to type this, but I’m all for saving cap room by cutting Mitch if Mase stays in the fold.

Didn’t Steelers fans open up the fantasy checkbook to sign Wagner last year?

This is great for camraderie. Love it amd love that DJ showed up. He did not last year.

Friday 2/24

So, that’s why Eric Bienemy left for burgandy pastures.

Top 20%? Very few were saying that on draft weekend.

Saturday 2/25

I don’t think the Maulers could go wrong using the tried and true philosophy. Plus, they are black and gold.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

