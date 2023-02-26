A look back at the Steelers week that was: Lone Party Guest edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/19

HEEEATH



On this day in 2016, Heath Miller retired : https://t.co/aa4yfC6d8B pic.twitter.com/T0BsQlp91C — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2023

I’m still having PTSD from the day when the finest tight end in Pittsburgh Steelers history hung it up way to early.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry as a linebackers coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Curry, the 2009 top-five draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, was part of the Seahawks’ coaching staff the last four seasons.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2023

I hope this is true, but don’t the Steelers already have an ILB coach?

Curry was on staff (DL coach) at Charlotte when both Larry Ogunjobi and Alex Highsmith were there. He moved on to coach in Seattle before Highsmith’s senior year. https://t.co/exnded48RG — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) February 19, 2023

Makes even more sense. Maybe both of these guys stay longer in the Steel City.

Monday 2/20

Committed to making a difference.



More on the #Steelers Social Justice Fund: https://t.co/BTVoa7Gbv9 pic.twitter.com/A3K4TKTPXM — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) February 20, 2023

The Steelers do their best to take care of their city. Keep it up.

'He's going to keep it completely honest, but I think that's what you need. You need clarity, cohesion, honesty, because when you go through relationships, real conversations, it leaves room for real growth.' - @Mr_Ogunjobi on @CoachTomlin



️ : https://t.co/6z6W8oOG0X pic.twitter.com/7syPsKa6j5 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) February 20, 2023

Hometown discount is one thing. What about a trusted coach discount?

The one GM at the HBCU Combine @steelers Omar Khan. https://t.co/OoboluHkIE — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 20, 2023

Do you think a young player at this combine is going to feel blessed to be drafted by the only guy to show up to the party? Absolutely! But how many GMs have teeth marks and a sore hiney after not caring enough to show?

Tuesday 2/21

Steelers providing some relief in upper decks at Acrisure Stadium: No more troughs, just urinals. https://t.co/EbPHIwfWFy via @PittsburghPG — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 21, 2023

Urine luck if you don’t want to pee in a trough anymore at Acrisure Stadium. But $1.4 Million? Now I don’t feel bad that my wife only wants a $15, 000 reno to our bathroom.

Wednesday 2/22

We have named Aaron Curry as our inside linebackers coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2023

As K.T. Smith says, guys that didn’t have a a great NFL career make better coaches.

#Steelers GM Omar Khan will speak at the NFL Combine on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Podium #2. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) February 22, 2023

Omar making the “Rounds of Khan”. This dude’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Jerry Olsavsky, who has been a member of the Steelers organization as a player and coach for 22 seasons, will not be retained after the team hired Aaron Curry to be the ILB coach, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 22, 2023

Drafted by Chuck Noll, played under Bill Cowher, and employed by Mike Tomlin. Jerry O is a special member of the Steel City football family. Hate to see him go on with his life’s work.

The #Titans have released three players: LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods and K Randy Bullock.



READ https://t.co/ekKSrfuPzk pic.twitter.com/4HOOrlWVDC — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 22, 2023

Yinzer fans are already signing all three of these dudes. Will the ‘lers bring in a guy that spat in T.J. Watt’s face. They brought in a guy that was a part of the Mason Rudolph attack, but...never mind.

We have signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2023

Cinderella sung it best, “You Don’t Know What You Got Til It’s Gone”. So bringing back your reliable long snapper for another year is smart.

Thursday 2/23

Interesting development on the Mason Rudolph front https://t.co/ioT1MvHoEW — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) February 23, 2023

I can’t believe that I’m about to type this, but I’m all for saving cap room by cutting Mitch if Mase stays in the fold.

Bobby Wagner started all 17 games this past season for the Rams and was PFF’s highest-graded linebacker. Wagner was voted All-Pro for the ninth straight year. https://t.co/cCFydtShx7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Didn’t Steelers fans open up the fantasy checkbook to sign Wagner last year?

Looks like many Steeler Players are in Florida putting in work. Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson, Connor Heyward, Steven Sims, and George Pickens. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/IPTHBvtd6o — Blitz Guy (@BlitzGuyOG) February 23, 2023

This is great for camraderie. Love it amd love that DJ showed up. He did not last year.

Friday 2/24

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

So, that’s why Eric Bienemy left for burgandy pastures.

Which NFL team had the best 2022 rookie class? The worst? @Eric_Edholm and @TheNickShook rank every group, from No. 1 to 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.https://t.co/298p4KabPs pic.twitter.com/BUFp7ydBcc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 25, 2023

Top 20%? Very few were saying that on draft weekend.

Saturday 2/25

I don’t think the Maulers could go wrong using the tried and true philosophy. Plus, they are black and gold.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below: