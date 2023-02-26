Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: It’s Underwear Olympic Week!

The NFL Combine is here and it’s a big week for lovers of the NFL Draft. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Todd Monken leaves UGA to take same position with Ravens. Is it a Lamar fit?

AFC North franchise, tag’em or bag-’Emm before the 3/7 deadline

Draft depth charts for each AFC North team

Combine expectations, potential risers & fallers

Live chat Question-: what kind of free agency moves are you hoping the Steelers make?

Look Back: AFC North draft & FA signing grades from last season

Tate’s Homie-2-Homie question

Say It With Your Chest

Big-G Burner

B-Dirt Doin’ em Dirty

Parting Shots | Final Takes

Steelers Touchdown Under: A new dawn is coming for Steelers fans

It’s the final episode of Steelers Touchdown Under on the BTSC/SCN network, so the boys Matty Peverell and Mark Davison are primed and ready for a big final show covering all things free agency, NFL Draft, coaching changes, and much, much more.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Free Agency, NFL Draft, coaching changes, and more

A Farewell

The Steelers Week That Was: Lone Party Guest edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

