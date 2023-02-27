Kenny Pickett showing off the accuracy in workout video

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward for the foreseeable future with Kenny Pickett as their quarterback, and rightfully so. After a very rocky start to his rookie career, after the team’s Week 9 bye Pickett returned looking like a new quarterback.

From Week 10 on Pickett had all but eliminated the costly turnover, showed a better understanding of the offense and had the look of a competent NFL quarterback. Was everything perfect? Absolutely not. Pickett still didn’t convert in the red-zone enough, and at times escaped the pocket before it was absolutely necessary.

Some close to the quarterback have said Pickett wants to go into the 2023 adding some muscle to help with the physicality of the NFL. Considering Pickett missed time on more than one occasion in the 2023 regular season in the NFL’s concussion protocol, these measures would make sense.

On top of his physical conditioning, the Steelers quarterback has vowed to improve his timing and work with his pass catchers. This was something that was done this past week in Florida when a slew of Steelers players went to Florida for a workout not just with Pickett, but fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

A new list of players who were in attendance, outside of the quarterbacks, were:

George Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Connor Heyward

Steven Sims

Anthony Miller

Gunner Olszewski

Cody White

When you see the video below from the workout, courtesy of Pickett’s quarterback coach, you can see Pickett does look to have added some size to his frame, and was showing off some pin-point accuracy.

Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky have been training with several #Steelers pass-catchers over the last few days in Florida.



Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, and Connor Heyward were all seen working with… https://t.co/kexhZ0DANh pic.twitter.com/I936xEjSfR — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) February 26, 2023

Take this video for what it’s worth, but it is also worth noting the work which is being put in this offseason by Pickett and his fellow teammates.

Let us know what you think about the video in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.