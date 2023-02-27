Steelers sign Jamir Jones to a one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 offseason roster. On Monday, the Steelers signed exclusive rights free agent linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year deal.

We have signed LB Jamir Jones to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 27, 2023

As an exclusive rights free agent, the Steelers simply had to decide if they wanted to retain Jones for a league minimum contract for 2023. Bringing Jones back on such a deal was very low-risk for the Steelers.

Jamir Jones originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in April 2021 as he participated in Notre Dame‘s pro day after he was not on an NFL roster in 2020. Jones managed to find his way onto the Steelers 53-man roster to start the season ahead of sixth-round draft picks Quincy Roche. Jones appeared in three games for the Steelers in 2021 with one start where he played 36 defensive snaps and had three tackles and a quarterback hit. Following Week 3, Jones was released by the Steelers in favor of keeping Derrek Tuszka. To start the 2022 season, Jones was brought back at the expense of Tuszka remaining on the roster.

Jones was claimed off waivers when released by the Steelers and spent the majority of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams. In 10 games with the Rams, Jones had five tackles and a quarterback hit. He was released prior to Week 16 and was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he appeared in the final two games of the season with two tackles. Jones initially made the Jaguars 53-man roster to start the 2022 season, but was released one day later when Jacksonville was awarded five players off of waivers.

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers where he had 10 tackles and one pass defensed. For the season, Jones played 86 defensive snaps with 251 snaps coming on special teams.

