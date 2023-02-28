Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

BAD Language: Devin Bush is not the bust that you think he is

With Devin Bush Jr. unlikely to stay in the fold, there are some labeling the linebacker the biggest bust in Steelers’ draft history. He may have not worked out, but he’s far from it. So, Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

Busts

Steelers Hangover: Villains - Then, Now & Never

Join Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season. This week, the crew talk the most notorious bad guys from the past, currently, and who might have been.

Villains Then, Villains Now and Villians Never

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: The Steelers have major questions at linebacker. . . again

Since the unfortunate departure of Ryan Shazier in late 2017, the Steelers had many questions at linebacker. A series of moves made seemed to have rectified the problem. They didn’t solve anything, so here we go again. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

The Linebacker Conundrum

