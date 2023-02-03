The NFL Playoffs rage on, but for the vast majority of teams they are in full offseason mode. As coaches across the league are relieved of their duties with their specific teams, players who are about to enter free agency are also left wondering what will happen with their football future.

For any player listed below, they are slated to become Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA), which means if they don’t sign a contract before the start of the new league year they are free to sign with the team of their choosing. It also should be noted players who have the franchise tag placed on them would remain under contract for the 2023 season, based on what kind of tag is used.

However, as we sit here right now, here is a list of the top wide receivers who are slated to be UFAs this offseason. Some are due big-time contracts, which would take them off the list, while others might get tagged in one way or another. Nonetheless, many on the list will be willing to go to the highest bidder once the league tampering period starts on March 13th, and the new league year begins March 15th.

Let’s get to the free agent list...which is in no particular order:

Marvin Jones (32) / Jacksonville Jaguars

The veteran receiver is coming off a season where he played in 16 games, had 529 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. A a veteran option, Jones could be the answer for many teams who are looking to address the position this offseason.

Allen Lazard (27) / Green Bay Packers

Lazard is an intriguing free agent considering the contention within the Packers organization at quarterback, and how much Lazard will attract in free agency. He is coming off a season where he played in 15 games, had 788 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns. Was his production purely Aaron Rodgers? Someone will take a swing at Lazard being their big money receiver in 2023.

Jakobi Meyers (26) / New England Patriots

Even in the Patriots’ limited offense, Meyers was able to register 804 yards receiving in 14 games while also adding 6 touchdowns to his resume. At the age of 26, much like Lazard, Meyers could demand a high price tag on the open market.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (26) / Kansas City Chiefs

It’s hard to believe at age 26 Smith-Schuster is hitting free agency for the third time in his career. While knee injuries have been the story of his most recent seasons, he was able to put up good numbers in the Chiefs’ juggernaut offense. Smith-Schuster 933 yards and 3 touchdowns in 16 games played this season, and now finds himself preparing for the Super Bowl. If Kansas City wins, and Smith-Schuster has a good game, he’ll fetch a hefty new contract from someone this offseason.

Parris Campbell (25) / Indianapolis Colts

Campbell, coming off his stint with the Colts, should be an attractive option for teams this offseason. After playing in the Matt Ryan led offense, the young wideout was able to register 581 yards and 3 touchdowns in 16 games of work. Not bad considering how bad the Colts’ offense was this season.

Mecole Hardman (24) / Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs wide receiving corps could look vastly different in 2023 if Smith-Schuster and Hardman find new homes next season. In 2022, Hardman played in just 8 games, but was still able to accumulate 297 yards and 3 touchdowns in that time. After an injury plagued season, Hardman might come at a discounted rate on the open market.

Mack Hollins (29) / Las Vegas Raiders

Hollins is a lesser known receiver who compiled 690 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2022 while playing in all 17 games. The veteran receiver could be a role player for several teams this offseason, and flourished in the Raiders’ high-scoring offense.

Noah Brown (27) / Dallas Cowboys

While CeeDee Lamb and his counterparts got the majority of the attention in Dallas, Brown was able to put up 555 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2022. While he didn’t set the world on fire, not getting as many targets, his 12.1 yards per reception is certainly impressive. Something for fans to consider this offseason while the big name players are being signed immediately, Brown could be an option.

Deandre Carter (29) / Los Angeles Chargers

Another lesser-known player who is preparing to hit the open market. Carter was able to put up 538 yards, 3 touchdowns and an 11.7 yards per reception average in 2022. Not earth-shattering numbers, but a quality player who someone like the Steelers could target if they wanted a proven veteran who can fill a role. And that role not being the need to be a dominant force, but a contributor.

DJ Chark (26) / Detroit Lions

The former Jaguars receiver didn’t really light it up in Detroit, playing in just 11 games while amassing 502 yards, 3 touchdowns; however, he did post a whopping 16.7 yards per reception last season in the high-flying Lions offense. Chark, like so many receivers on this list, could be a good complimentary receiver for a team who is looking to add quality depth to their wide receiver room.

Other notable free agent wide receivers:

Julio Jones

Randall Cobb

Sterling Shepard

Byron Pringle

A.J. Green

N’Keal Harry

Olamide Zaccheaus

Jamsion Crowder

T.Y. Hilton

