Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: A Black and Gold Groundhog Day

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes of the week. Today, it truly feels like Groundhog’s Day because we’re hearing the same bad takes over and over again. From Tomlin’s job security to Canada’s playbook, haters are finding new ways to say the same old things. Plus, predictions for 2023 have already begun. And the Kenny celebration we hope he brings back for year 2. Join hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) for the most irreverent Steelers podcast on the internet.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The same bad takes over and over again

Mike Tomlin’s Job Security

Kenny in Year 2

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Unforseen Changes, Quick Fixes and Long-Term plans for the 2023 Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be making moves. Some will be unforseen, some will need to fill a hole now, and some will be for the long haul. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

A big change at our network

WHat is a quick fix and a long-term move?

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: What do the Steelers do at a championship level?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team who is coming off a red-hot finish to the 2022 regular season, but do they do anything at a “championship level”? Jeff Hartman talks about this, and more, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Are the Steelers at a championship level in any aspect of their operation?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE