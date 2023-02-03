3 Free Agents the Steelers should consider at each position: QB

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and teams are beginning to make decisions on players whose contracts are set to expire. The Steelers have quite the list of pending free agents themselves, and the next few weeks will be telling as to how the team plans to approach free agency. With that in mind, it is time to begin looking at outside free agents the Steelers could potentially sign this offseason.

Between now and the beginning of the NFL free agency period, we will be going position-by-position, breaking down which players fit the best for what the Steelers need. Currently, the Steelers are in dire need of cornerback(s), left tackle, nose tackle, and guard. They are also in danger of losing multiple linebackers and safeties in free agency, which could make their list of immediate needs longer. Depth concerns at wide receiver, tight end, and EDGE rusher will also need to be addressed by one means or another.

This year’s class of free agents is not as good as the past few, but there are still quality veterans at each position who can come in and make an immediate impact for an NFL franchise. Let us not forget, new names will be added to the free agency pool when teams attempt to create additional cap space by cutting some of their own vets. We will update you on those as they happen.

If you have any thoughts on the players mentioned below, be sure to share it in the comment section below, but without further adieu, it is time to take a closer look at three quarterbacks the Steelers should consider this offseason.

Tyler Huntley

Regardless of whether or not Lamar Jackson returns, the most likely scenario is that Huntley is retained by Baltimore. There is also a chance that, with the amount of teams in need of quarterback, he makes more than the Steelers could pay for a backup. However, in a scenario where both Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky leave Pittsburgh, I would love to see Huntley in black and gold. His growth as a passer, improvement as a processor, and experience as a leader would make him a excellent starting option if Kenny Pickett were to suffer an injury.

Cooper Rush

Rush may not be an incredibly attractive option, but in 2022, we saw his ability to manage a game and put a team in good position to win games. Now, he did have a solid supporting cast, and for him to have success in the league, I think he needs a strong corps of receiving entities. Fortunately, the Steelers have an exciting young trio of weapons in George Pickens, Najee Harris, and Pat Freiermuth. Rush made just under $1 million in 2022, but I could see that number rising as high as $4-6 million. While this may not be a signing fans would joy over, consistency is important in a backup quarterback. Rush is one of the safest options on the 2023 market.

Drew Lock

Lock never reached my expectations for him coming out of college, but the talent is still there. We just have not been able to see that talent on display for any length of time. If we are going by player comparisons, Lock is a literally more athletic Mason Rudolph. They both struggle to sense pressure at times, and decision making is sometimes questionable, but they both have starting experience, and they have above-average arms. From a financial standpoint, Mason Rudolph made around $5 million in 2022. Lock is not likely to make that much, and he would not be a physical downgrade in any way. He would be a nice project for quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

Which free agents would you like to see the Steelers consider at this position? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!