Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 4

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. As the NFL uses its two-week hype period to promote the Super Bowl, we are left with no NFL games this weekend as the Pro Bowl has embraced what it had already become and is now a flag football game. Will you bother to watch?

2. The 2023 Senior Bowl is Saturday at 2:30 PM and is at least some actual football. What is your level of interest in the Senior Bowl as these players are making a push for the NFL draft?

3. Put the following list of defensive free agents from the 2022 Steelers in order of your confidence (from highest to lowest) that they will return in 2023:

Larry Ogunjobi

Cam Sutton

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Robert Spillane

4. This question was asked on Friday's Let’s Ride podcast: What is one thing you think the Steelers do at a championship level?

5. Whether it is on offense or defense, what is the one position group you have the most confidence in for the 2023 Steelers as it stands right now?

6. Last time I went with a drink question about coffee, so this this time I’ll go back to food. What’s the best pizza you have ever eaten?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!