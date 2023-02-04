Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Interstate Draft or Route Free agency for the Steelers?

Omar Khan and friends are going to be busy addressing personell this offseason. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show. The BTSC duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk about the positions that are more likely to be addressed more via free agency or the draft.

News and Notes

Adding through free agency or by draft selection?

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

The Homies: The Casualties of Free Agency

With the season over the “We Run the North Crew” switch over to their offseason moniker, “The Homies”. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop type discussion about everything football. This week Tate Boy Fresh and the Homies answer 3 offseason questions and look at Free Agency and the casualties that coincide with signing players.

3 Offseason Questions

Mock Draft 1.0

Free Agency vs Casualties

Say It With Your Chest

Big-G Burner

Doin’em Dirty

State of the Steelers: The Andy Weidl Effect On The Pittsburgh Steelers

Omar Khan has beem a constant as a money guy, but we haven’t seen free agency or a draft with the Steelers GM at the helm. With Andy Weidel in the mix, what is offered with the Assistant GM in the War Room? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Steelers News and Notes

The Andy Weidl Effect

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

