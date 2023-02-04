2023 Senior Bowl: How to watch, date, time and open thread

It is hard to believe, but the 2023 Senior Bowl game is here! After a week of practices, it is time for the two teams to put their best foot forward as these prospective athletes look to make their mark and be a drafted player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With that being said, here is the information necessary to enjoy the game today:

Date: Saturday, February 4th

TV: NFL Network

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama

2023 Senior Bowl Rosters

In 2022, the National Team beat the American Team 20-10.

While many of the fans who love the NFL Draft will be watching this game closely to see what prospects put their best foot forward, it is worth taking in the game with fellow fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, feel free to use the comment section as your own space to talk about the game, prospects, and, of course, who you think the Steelers should have their eye on throughout the pre-draft process.

