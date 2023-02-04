Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Baby, it’s cold outside

Live from Toronto.....It’s Saturday NIIIIIIIGHT!!!! Yes that’s right, canuck is indisposed and I, TSF, am the backup QB this weekend. I hope that all of you in the north east have been enjoying the frigid temperatures and cold winds these past couple of days. I’ve been using it to test out some of my ultra-cold weather gear (you don’t get a lot of chances to do that here in Toronto).

Without further ado, here are tonight’s questions:

1. Which three of the following do you think the Steelers need the most of as we sit here in order to become a true championship contender:

a) Better cornerbacks

b) Better ILBs

c) Better DL

d) Better QB performance

e) Better pass blocking

f) Better offensive coordinator

g) Better defensive coordinator

h) Better head coaching

i) Better personnel depth

j) Luck (not of the Andrew variety)

2. You are Omar Khan. You have just re-signed Terrell Edmunds, Larry Ogunjobi, and Robert Spillane, and you have released William Jackson III. You have significant needs at CB and ILB, your DL is getting old, Highsmith is in his last contract year, and your OL could use some star power. You have enough cap room left to sign a free agent to a $10M/yr contract, plus you have three draft picks in the first two rounds. How do you use these resources (the high picks and available cap room) to address these glaring needs?

3. It occurred to me the other day that Chuks Okorafor is playing on a 3-year contract with an average annual value of $10M, while Terrell Edmunds played last year on a one-year deal for $2.5M. I would opine that Edmunds is at least as valuable a player as Okorafor, and he was probably the better player before they signed their respective deals. Do you agree, and if so, do you think that this is entirely due to the positions that they play? And why is it that the safety position seems to be so undervalued these days?

4. What do you have planned for your Super Bowl meal / TV dining next Sunday?

5. And finally, who is going to win the Super Bowl and what will the score be?