A look back at the Steelers week that was: Absurd Allegations edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/5

I have no love for the Kansas CIty Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, I have no clue who I’m going to root for in Super Bowl LVII. But at this moment, the fact that I don’t have to see Zack Taylor’s large melon and Joe Burrow’s large ego in the Super Bowl, I’m elated.

Monday 1/30

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

The Steelers are going to have some room, but Omar Khan is the guy that could take an efficiency apartment and make it look like a mansion. Can’t wait to see this.

Tuesday 1/31

.@CamHeyward has been named to the Pro Bowl Games‼️



He'll replace Chiefs DT Chris Jones.



: https://t.co/n45hpTmirM pic.twitter.com/IWhUixbRVU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 31, 2023

Cam adds a sixth Pro Bowl nod to his resume’, but what I’m looking for out of No. 97 is a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and his pawing a sticky Lombardi.

The Chiefs-Bengals meeting in the AFC championship game drew an average of 53.1 million viewers on CBS. That's up 11 percent from last year's AFC title game and it's the most-watched show on TV since last year's Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2023

As far as comedy shows, this was a good one.

Wednesday 2/1

Kind of a big deal.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Really? This is cheapened after retiring and coming back last year. I’m not believing that Tom Brady is retired and staying retired. Makes Brett Favre seem more true to his retiring word.

We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton. pic.twitter.com/LpKsIbJ1Xq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 1, 2023

Another major part of the 70s dynasty has passed. RIP to a tough runner and a vibrant black-and-gold personality.

Thursday 2/2

With skills like that Vince Vaughn’s character in Dogeball: A True Underdog Story, Peter LaFleur, may be calling Minkah to join Ordinary Joes.

Friday 2/3

The #Broncos have requested to interview with #Steelers LBs coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under Sean Payton, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2023

Still in demand. Where will BF go?

An endorsement from the cheerleaders? Payton is Mile High legit.

Wrong jersey ❌

Wrong fan base ❌

But all respect pic.twitter.com/HI45oTYZMi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 4, 2023

Minkah’s a class act, but he still has to say something.

Saturday 2/4

Antonio Brown says he has CTE from James Harrison and that James was wearing a “special helmet” for 20 years pic.twitter.com/0XqNiJKrec — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 4, 2023

What????????? But AB still denies Vontaze Burfict’s hit had anything to do with his issues.

Sunday 2/5

On this day in @SteelersHistory, we brought home our 5th Lombardi Trophy



: https://t.co/0ltjvbTpZK pic.twitter.com/k26PtcFVW0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 5, 2023

With apologies to Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey, that was One Sweet Day.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.