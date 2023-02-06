Brian Flores reportedly hired as Vikings defensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost a member of the 2022 coaching staff. Reported from multiple outlets, senior defensive assistant Brian Flores has been hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive coordinator.

Sources: The #Vikings are set to hire #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator. He impressed from the beginning and now lands in Minnesota with a task of improving their defense. pic.twitter.com/3hiivs4P0h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2023

Flores landed in Pittsburgh before last season after he was fired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and several organizations, including the Dolphins, alleging racial discrimination. It was after the lawsuit was filed by Flores when he was hired by the Steelers.

After working as an assistant coach under Mike Tomlin, Flores now heads to Minnesota to the position which Tomlin held in 2006 before he was hired as the Steelers head coach. Flores will be tasked with improving the Vikings 29th ranked defense in terms of points surrendered and 31st in yard surrendered. Minnesota also ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and 31st against the pass.

For those who are curious about possible draft compensation due to the loss of Flores, he does not qualify because he was not with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons, and he was not hired as a head coach.

