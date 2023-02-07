Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold konwledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language: The blues of a black-and-gold red herring

The Pittsburgh Steelers know the exact path that they want to embark on in this offseason and they are going to do their best to throw us off of the scent. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

How the Steelers don’t like to show their hand

BTSC Accountability

Steelers Hangover: Which Steelers may have another deal in them?

The Steelers brass will be making decisions soon for the 2023 season, but who has another deal in him in the future? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Jeff Hartman, in for Tony Defeo and Shannon White, for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

New Deal or Not

Steelers Update: Brian Flores leaves the Steelers to be the Vikings’ DC

Brian Flores was a hot commodity on the coaching carousel, and he finally found a landing spot in Minnesota as the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator. In the very first episode of the Steelers Update podcast, Jeff Hartman gives you the latest Steelers news surrounding the black-and-gold.

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Steelers RBs and the linemen that open holes for them

The Steelers running game was potent in the second half of last season. Geoffrey Benedict examines the running backs and lineman of the Steelers on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

A look at the Steelers Running Backs and their blockers

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

