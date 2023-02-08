Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Cam Heyward and Jonathan Marshall

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, I paired a potential free agent with players on rookie contracts. Now that both of those categories are done, I’ll pair players under contract as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up are defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Jonathan Marshall.

Cam Heyward

Position: Defensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 12

Years in the NFL: 12

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $22,256,250 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $12,812,500 in dead money if released and would save $9,443,750.

Games played in 2022: 17 regular season

Games started in 2022: 17 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 801 (defense), 120 (special teams)

PFF score: 89.8 (5th of 127)

Notable stats: Heyward finished 2022 with 74 tackles, 14 of which were for loss, 22 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four passes defensed.

Notes: The Steelers defensive captain had yet another outstanding season. Despite having his second-most sacks of his career, Heyward wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl inintially but ended up as a replacement. The biggest question when it comes to Heyward is how much longer he can keep going. Turning 34 the week after the 2023 NFL draft, most Steelers fans are enjoying the ride for as long as they can but realizing father time could come knocking at the door before too long.

Jonathan Marshall

Position: Defense tackle

Years with the Steelers: 0

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Signed through 202

Contract Details: $940,000 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $0 in dead money if released and would save $940,000 .

Games played in 2022: 0 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): None

PFF score: None

Notable stats: None

Notes: Picked up from the New York Jets practice squad ahead of Week 15, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not have Jonathan Marshall active for any of the four games he was under contract. Having to keep Marshall for three games, the Steelers could have released him ahead of Week 18 if they had chosento do so. The fact that they kept Marshal could be an indication they want to see what he can do throughout the offseason and training camp. Whether or not Marshal becomes a serious player at making the Steelers 53-man roster will also have a lot to do with their moves in free agency and the draft. If nothing else, Jonathan Marshall should at least get more of a chance in Pittsburgh.

