Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Chris Boswell and Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2023.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin has previously stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, I paired a potential free agent with players on rookie contracts. Now that both of those categories are done, I’ll pair players under contract as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up are kicker Chris Boswell and long snapper Christian Kuntz

Chris Boswell

Position: Kicker

Years with the Steelers: 8

Years in the NFL: 8

Contract Status: Signed through 2026

Contract Details: $5,640,000 salary cap hit for 2023. Would cost the Steelers $6,400,000 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2022: 12 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 97 (special teams)

PFF score: 66.1 FG/XP; 32.6 kickoff

Notable stats: Boswell was 20 of 28 in field goal attempts for a 71.4% accuracy and was 18 of 18 on extra points. Of Boswell’s 50 kickoffs, 21 went for touchbacks.

Notes: It was another season where Boswell was hampered by injury. Whether that was the reason or not, Boswell had his second-lowest field goal percentage of his career outside of the 65.0% he had in 15 games in 2018. With many Steelers fans wanting to move on from Boswell after his rough year four seasons ago, he bounced back in a big way in 2019. With Boswell still under contract for four more seasons, seeing a big bounce back in 2023 would be a welcomed site.

Christian Kuntz

Position: Long snapper

Years with the Steelers: 2

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Contract Details: Steelers can offer a tender for $1,010,000 based on years experience.

Games played in 2022: 17 regular season

Games started in 2022: 0 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 141 (special teams)

PFF score: 37.0 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats: Kuntz had one tackle in 2022.

Notes: Most of the time a long snapper is only noticed if he’s doing something wrong, much like an offensive lineman. While every snap was not perfect in 2022, Christian Kuntz got the job done adequately. But what was difficult to find out when it comes to Kuntz is his contract status. Not listed in some places as a free agent, it took some digging to find that he was an Exclusive Rights Free Agent which was what I expected. So as long as the Steelers want him back for 2023, he is theirs if they wish.

