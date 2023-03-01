Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Can’t Stop the Mockin’

The NFL Draft welcomes plenty of mocks. BTSC is fortunate to have draft gurus hosting a show every Tuesday. This week, check out the second mock from Andrew Wilbar. Join Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Andrew Wilbar Mock Draft No. 2

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: How much tinkering might the Steelers tight ends stable need?

The tight end stable for the Pittsburgh Steelers seems just that - stable. But is this a unit that needs attention? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Tight Ends

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

SCN Exclusive: Omar Khan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine

Omar Khan spoke today at the NFL Scouting Combine and relayed a lot of significant information to the media. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Dave Schofield with details from the Steelers GM’s time on the mic.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Inside the mind of new Steelers GM Omar Khan

There’s brilliance to Omar Khan, but we are about to find out exactly what his direction is as the GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

What can Khan do for you?

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE