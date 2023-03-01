The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is well underway, and the meetings between prospects and NFL teams have begun. Many compare Combine meetings between organizations and prospects like speed dating. Not a lot of time to get to know players, and you are trying to meet with as many prospects as possible.

It is at this time when players make their meetings with teams official during their time in front of the media. In this case, players who have met with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It should be known there are a myriad of meetings which go unreported, and also less significance in these quick, rapid-fire meetings during the chaos that has become the NFL Combine.

With all that said, Wednesday was when defenders took the stage for media availability, and plenty of players said they had meetings with the Steelers during their time at the podium. Below you’ll see a list of players who were open about their meetings, where they went to school, some bullet points on the prospects, and more.

Let’s get into it!

(Note: All “breakdowns” below are courtesy of The Draft Network)

Myles Murphy, Clemson DL

Clemson DL Myles Murphy said that he meets with the Steelers today.



Said that he "loves" Mike Tomlin and watched the episode of @thepivot that the coach was on. pic.twitter.com/4UrSdgfRBa — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Rare blend of athletic tools and traits

Consistent production and steady development

Can play in any front and win accordingly

Glowing reviews as a player and person

Top Reasons For Concern:

Disruption has been more prevalent than finishing splash plays; needs to finish better

Transitions in rush counters could be expedited to win quicker

Does illustrate some steep lateral tightness on the edge

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama LB

To'oTo'o said that he met with the Steelers and that he could play WILL in Pittsburgh's 3-4 scheme, as he did in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/dDX7YdM2n4 — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Smart backer with great instincts

Produces tackles consistently

Moves well laterally

Top Reasons For Concern:

Does not deconstruct blocks well

Inconsistencies when defending the run

Competitive edge is sometimes questionable

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, DL

Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton said he talked to the Steelers "quite a bit" throughout the draft process.



Said he thinks "they like me," but that he'll have plenty of suitors. pic.twitter.com/ovf8ZHEx3H — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Incredible raw power

Outstanding run-stuffing value

Added quicker hand counters

Top Reasons For Concern:

Pass-rush value remains limited

Not an overly explosive athlete

Lacks versatility and alignment

PJ Mustipher, Penn State, DL

Penn State DL PJ Mustipher said he met with Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar here at the combine. pic.twitter.com/Wm1XHvBYai — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Ideal size and length to stack blocks at the point of attack

A+ motor and effort player

Pleasant range on plays that other A-gap defenders wouldn’t touch

Top Reasons For Concern:

Consistency in pad level and leverage

Lacks passing-down skill set and appeal

Replacement-level role for many teams with no splash production

Drew Sanders, Arkansas, ILB

I half expected lanky, intense, productive ILB Drew Sanders to tell me his favorite player was Jack Lambert. But it’s TJ Watt. No surprise either.

Sanders met with Mike Tomlin his first night here. Possible pick at 32. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Tremendous ceiling after 2022 transition to off-ball linebacker

Length and fluidity are a rare combination of athletic traits

Excellent third-down value as a pass rusher

Room to add mass to his frame

Top Reasons For Concern:

Needs to develop as a run defender in the box

Functional strength at the point of attack is a work in progress

Man-to-man coverage skills are TBD

Gervon Dexter, Florida DL

Gervon Dexter has met formally with the Steelers. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Great size and length for IDL

Athleticism at the IDL position

Flashes of dominance

Top Reasons For Concern:

Plays high/leverage issues

Inconsistent technique in the run and pass

Motor/effort concerns

Keondre Coburn, Texas DL

Texas DL Keondre Coburn said he’s met with the #Steelers. He said he has a prior relationship with DL Karl Dunbar as Dunbar offered him his first scholarship when he was coaching at Alabama — Joe Clark (@jclark1233) March 1, 2023

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Motor/effort

Quick first step

Top Reasons For Concern:

Limited length

Lack of production

Role-specific

Keep tabs on BTSC as we add to the list of players who have met with the Steelers during the Combine, as well as all the news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.