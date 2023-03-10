Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Steelers March Madness

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, enjoy a special presentation: Steelers March Madness. The 64 greatest moments in team history. We’ve seeded them and placed them in brackets. Now they’ll face off until we have a winner. Join Kyle Chrise, Greg Benevent and special guest Earl Skakel (Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle,” Adult Swim’s “The Jellies”) as they swim through Steelers history and debate which moments should move on.

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Reviewing the Steelers options in Free Agency

Free Agency is upon the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are wish lists and possibilities for Omar Kan and company, but what players in search of a new deal are on the short list? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Let’s Ride, Friday: How to distinguish between real, fake, and BS Steelers news

The NFL Free Agency period is exciting, but also deceiving. Beware Steelers fans! Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

