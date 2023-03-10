March Madness of Steelers Moments: Banana Split Bracket

Today, we’re wrapping up Round 1 of Steelers March Madness: the 64 greatest moments in team history. You decide which plays move on to the next round. Find our previously released brackets here: Part 1, Part 2, & Part 3.

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

#Steelers linebacker James Harrison's coast-to-coast pick-six to end the first half of Super Bowl XLIII



The longest interception return in #SuperBowl history — 100 yards



14 years ago today pic.twitter.com/oya6ENNZF6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 1, 2023

VS

16 - Onside Suprise - 1/28/96 Super Bowl XXX

The Steelers trailed the Cowboys 20-10 when Bill Cowher called for a surprise onside kick. Deon Figures recovered for the Steelers. This led to an eight-play touchdown drive that cut the Steelers’ deficit to 20-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Surprise Onside



With just over 11 minutes left in Super Bowl XXX, having just closed the Dallas lead to 10, #Steelers head coach Bill Cowher calls for a "surprise onside" kick.



The gamble pays off, as Pittsburgh recovers and drives for a TD, trimming the #Cowboys lead to 20-17. pic.twitter.com/2iDzejgfjk — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 29, 2023

Poll Better Moment? (1) Deebo’s INT

(16) Onside Kick vote view results 96% (1) Deebo’s INT (125 votes)

3% (16) Onside Kick (4 votes) 129 votes total Vote Now

2 - Troy’s Pick 6 - 1/18/09 AFC Championship

The Steelers had a 16-14 lead in the 4th, but Flacco 4:38 to drive down the field. Instead, Deebo applied the pressure, and Troy took it to the house.

Troy Polamalu's 40 yard pick six against the Ravens in the 2008 AFC Championship is one the greatest plays in Steelers franchise history. James Harrison doesn't get enough credit for pressuring Joe Flacco on this play. pic.twitter.com/Mdk45JuPm0 — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) January 19, 2023

VS

15 - Mike Wallace’s Walkoff - 12/20/09 Week 15

The Steelers had to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. With three seconds remaining and trailing 36-30 in a literal must-win game, Ben found rookie Mike Wallace in man coverage in the end zone.

10 years ago today #Steelers QB @_BigBen7 connected with WR Mike Wallace for a TD as time expired to beat the #Packers 37-36. pic.twitter.com/ELIpxt4tAF — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) December 21, 2019

Poll Better Moment? (2) Troy Pick-6

(15) Wallace Walk Off vote view results 92% (2) Troy Pick-6 (109 votes)

7% (15) Wallace Walk Off (9 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now

3 - Franco runs at Henderson - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

HW Henderson did a lot of talking before (and during) this game. He felt Franco was soft because he avoided contact. So Harris got in the huddle and demanded the ball.

Before this play, HW Henderson says “[Franco] touched me on the shoulder & said something. I called him a powder puff. I told him he should be playing w girls…He was soft to me."

#32 got in the huddle & demanded the ball.



ps: Listen to Cope go wild! pic.twitter.com/kPTkKLyrkt — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) December 21, 2022

VS

14 - Edwards’ Hit causes Blount’s Pick - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

The Steelers were leading 2-0 in the first half. Glen Edwards delivered a massive hit on John Gilliam that sent the ball skyward, and Mel Blount intercepted it at the Vikings 1.

THE play of Super Bowl IX, in my view, OTD in 1975:#Steelers safety Glen Edwards rocks Vikings wideout John Gilliam resulting in a Mel Blount interception, preserving a 2-0 #Pittsburgh lead going into halftime. pic.twitter.com/882OcxcY07 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 13, 2023

Poll Better Moment? (3) Franco v Henderson

(14) Blount in SB IX vote view results 56% (3) Franco v Henderson (66 votes)

43% (14) Blount in SB IX (50 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

4 - Stallworth’s 75-yd TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

John Stallworth’s 75-yard catch and run tied the score 14-14 in Super Bowl XIII. At the time, it was the longest scoring play in Super Bowl history.

John Stallworth, "like a blend of sipping whiskey and 'White Lightning' — smooth, with a good, strong finishing kick".



His 75-yard TD reception tied a SB record for the longest scrimmage play, and tied Super Bowl XIII at 14 all.



The #Steelers would not trail again.



OTD in 1979 pic.twitter.com/oPWyfwM8cV — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 22, 2022

VS

13 - Bell’s Wildcat Walkoff - 10/12/15 Week 5

Michael Vick couldn’t get much going in his second start of the season, but when Pittsburgh needed a game-winning drive, he scrambled for 24 and found Heath for another 16. Then, with the game on the line, the Steelers lined up in the wildcat, and Le’Veon Bell willed it in behind a pulling David DeCastro.

Poll Better Moment? (4) Stallworth’s 75-yd TD

(13) Bell’s Wildcat Walkoff vote view results 89% (4) Stallworth’s 75-yd TD (103 votes)

10% (13) Bell’s Wildcat Walkoff (12 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

5 - Larry Brown’s TD - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

The Steelers had a 9-6 lead over the Vikings with 3:31 left, when Terry Bradshaw found Larry Brown in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. It sealed the franchise’s first Lombardi, 16-6.

Bradshaw to Larry Brown for the game clinching TD in Super Bowl IX

A Football Life Terry Bradshaw tonight!!!!#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/gNEOvL4bW2 — Tomlin Reactions (@TomlinReactions) September 13, 2019

VS

12- McFadden’s Gave-Saving Breakup - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

After Ben made the tackle, The Steelers D still needed to stop Peyton Manning. The Colts had a 2nd and 2 from the Steelers 28 with 31 seconds left in the game. Peyton finds Reggie Wayne in single coverage against Bryant McFadden. He lofts it into the endzone where McFadden looks over his right shoulder just in time to break up the pass.

Never Forget Bryant McFadden's clutch pass breakup against the Colts in the 2005 AFC Divisional Round game! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/iPoJur9cXW — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 1, 2019

Poll Better Moment? (5) Brown TD in SB IX

(12) B-Mac Breakup vote view results 37% (5) Brown TD in SB IX (43 votes)

62% (12) B-Mac Breakup (71 votes) 114 votes total Vote Now

6 - Swann Beats Double Coverage - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Lynn Swann leaps between two defenders and completes a 47-yard touchdown catch that gives the Steelers a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter against the Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

Super Bowl XIV, OTD in 1980



Terry Bradshaw's 47-yard TD aerial to the acrobatic Lynn Swann giving #Pittsburgh a 17-13 third quarter advantage.



This is the CBS television feed with an overlay of the call by Jack Fleming and Myron Cope of the #Steelers Radio Network (WTAE, 1980). pic.twitter.com/ABY7QFzVAT — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 20, 2022

VS

11- Willie Williams stops the Comeback - 1/14/96 AFC Championship

The Steelers trailed the Colts 16-13 in the fourth, and the defense needed to force a punt ASAP. On a 3rd and 1 from their own 31, Harbaugh handed it off to Lamont Warren, who would’ve had the first down and more, but Willie Williams sprinted before the line of scrimmage to make the stop and save the game.

The #Colts take the lead on a 47 yard TD pass.

But the D holds up lateron a great play by Willie Williams. pic.twitter.com/WCvgjNTlYT — Tomlin Reactions (@TomlinReactions) January 14, 2019

Poll Better Moment? (6) Swann TD in SB XIV

(11) Williams TFL vote view results 83% (6) Swann TD in SB XIV (94 votes)

16% (11) Williams TFL (19 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

7 - Lambert Throws Down Harris - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of Super Bowl X, but what happened next inspired the Steelers, who trail the Cowboys, 10-7, in the third quarter. Cliff Harris patted the kicker on his head, angering Jack Lambert, who tossed Harris to the ground.

Leading 10-7 in the third quarter of Super Bowl X, #Cowboys safety Cliff Harris makes a grave miscalculation, taunting #Steelers kicker Roy Gerela after a missed FG.#Pittsburgh's Jack Lambert responds, using the incident to "psyche himself to an even higher level of rage" pic.twitter.com/kvb9hpCgdP — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 19, 2023

VS

10- Eric Williams Picks Elway - 12/30/84 AFC Divisional

Elway’s first playoff game as a starter. With 3 and half minutes left in the game, Anderson attempted a go-ahead field goal, but he missed the 26 yard kick. A few plays later, Steelers safety Eric Williams intercepted a pass from Elway and returned it 28 yards to the Broncos’ 2-yard line to set up Pollard’s winning 1-yard touchdown run.

Elway is working on one leg.

Goodman recovers a fumble.

Eric Williams picks off John and runs to the 2 yard line pic.twitter.com/1tIhsfoL4D — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) September 4, 2022

Poll Better Moment? (7) Lambert v Harris

(10) Williams INT vote view results 91% (7) Lambert v Harris (101 votes)

8% (10) Williams INT (9 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

8 - Rocky’s Picture Perfect TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Rocky Bleier made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone that would later show up on the Sports Illustrated cover. The Steelers took a 21-14 lead against the Cowboys with 26 seconds left in the first half of Super Bowl XIII. Pittsburgh would never lose the lead.

41 years ago today the great Rocky Bleier (@RockyBleier) made this great touchdown catch against the Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mK8tuI5ivm — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) January 22, 2020

VS

9- Reggie Harrison Gets Special - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

The Steelers were down 3 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl X. Reggie Harrison blocked a punt that rolled out of the end zone, causing a safety and momentum shift for the Steelers.

1/18/76 - Super Bowl X: Dal vs Pit

11:56 left. Dal lead 10-7



Reggie Harrison blocks Hoopes’ punt for a safety. So many great special teams plays by Dallas, yet this is the one that changes the game. Worth noting that special teams is responsibility of assistant coach Mike Ditka. pic.twitter.com/L8qk5324u8 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) October 4, 2018

Poll Better Moment? (8) Rocky’s TD SB XII

(9) Harrison Safety SB X vote view results 79% (8) Rocky’s TD SB XII (87 votes)

20% (9) Harrison Safety SB X (22 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday.