March Madness of Steelers Moments: Banana Split Bracket

The final 16 selections of our 1st Round: Cast Your Votes!

By OrpheusKyleChrise
Super Bowl XLIII Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Today, we’re wrapping up Round 1 of Steelers March Madness: the 64 greatest moments in team history. You decide which plays move on to the next round. Find our previously released brackets here: Part 1, Part 2, & Part 3.

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

VS

16 - Onside Suprise - 1/28/96 Super Bowl XXX

The Steelers trailed the Cowboys 20-10 when Bill Cowher called for a surprise onside kick. Deon Figures recovered for the Steelers. This led to an eight-play touchdown drive that cut the Steelers’ deficit to 20-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

2 - Troy’s Pick 6 - 1/18/09 AFC Championship

The Steelers had a 16-14 lead in the 4th, but Flacco 4:38 to drive down the field. Instead, Deebo applied the pressure, and Troy took it to the house.

VS

15 - Mike Wallace’s Walkoff - 12/20/09 Week 15

The Steelers had to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. With three seconds remaining and trailing 36-30 in a literal must-win game, Ben found rookie Mike Wallace in man coverage in the end zone.

3 - Franco runs at Henderson - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

HW Henderson did a lot of talking before (and during) this game. He felt Franco was soft because he avoided contact. So Harris got in the huddle and demanded the ball.

VS

14 - Edwards’ Hit causes Blount’s Pick - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

The Steelers were leading 2-0 in the first half. Glen Edwards delivered a massive hit on John Gilliam that sent the ball skyward, and Mel Blount intercepted it at the Vikings 1.

4 - Stallworth’s 75-yd TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

John Stallworth’s 75-yard catch and run tied the score 14-14 in Super Bowl XIII. At the time, it was the longest scoring play in Super Bowl history.

VS

13 - Bell’s Wildcat Walkoff - 10/12/15 Week 5

Michael Vick couldn’t get much going in his second start of the season, but when Pittsburgh needed a game-winning drive, he scrambled for 24 and found Heath for another 16. Then, with the game on the line, the Steelers lined up in the wildcat, and Le’Veon Bell willed it in behind a pulling David DeCastro.

5 - Larry Brown’s TD - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

The Steelers had a 9-6 lead over the Vikings with 3:31 left, when Terry Bradshaw found Larry Brown in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. It sealed the franchise’s first Lombardi, 16-6.

VS

12- McFadden’s Gave-Saving Breakup - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

After Ben made the tackle, The Steelers D still needed to stop Peyton Manning. The Colts had a 2nd and 2 from the Steelers 28 with 31 seconds left in the game. Peyton finds Reggie Wayne in single coverage against Bryant McFadden. He lofts it into the endzone where McFadden looks over his right shoulder just in time to break up the pass.

6 - Swann Beats Double Coverage - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Lynn Swann leaps between two defenders and completes a 47-yard touchdown catch that gives the Steelers a 17-13 lead early in the third quarter against the Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

VS

11- Willie Williams stops the Comeback - 1/14/96 AFC Championship

The Steelers trailed the Colts 16-13 in the fourth, and the defense needed to force a punt ASAP. On a 3rd and 1 from their own 31, Harbaugh handed it off to Lamont Warren, who would’ve had the first down and more, but Willie Williams sprinted before the line of scrimmage to make the stop and save the game.

7 - Lambert Throws Down Harris - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of Super Bowl X, but what happened next inspired the Steelers, who trail the Cowboys, 10-7, in the third quarter. Cliff Harris patted the kicker on his head, angering Jack Lambert, who tossed Harris to the ground.

VS

10- Eric Williams Picks Elway - 12/30/84 AFC Divisional

Elway’s first playoff game as a starter. With 3 and half minutes left in the game, Anderson attempted a go-ahead field goal, but he missed the 26 yard kick. A few plays later, Steelers safety Eric Williams intercepted a pass from Elway and returned it 28 yards to the Broncos’ 2-yard line to set up Pollard’s winning 1-yard touchdown run.

8 - Rocky’s Picture Perfect TD - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

Rocky Bleier made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone that would later show up on the Sports Illustrated cover. The Steelers took a 21-14 lead against the Cowboys with 26 seconds left in the first half of Super Bowl XIII. Pittsburgh would never lose the lead.

VS

9- Reggie Harrison Gets Special - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

The Steelers were down 3 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl X. Reggie Harrison blocked a punt that rolled out of the end zone, causing a safety and momentum shift for the Steelers.

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday.

