3 free agents the Steelers should consider at every position: Defensive Line

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and teams are beginning to make decisions on players whose contracts are set to expire. The Steelers have quite the list of pending free agents themselves, and the next few weeks will be telling as to how the team plans to approach free agency. With that in mind, it is time to begin looking at outside free agents the Steelers could potentially sign this offseason.

Between now and the beginning of the NFL free agency period, we will be going position-by-position, breaking down which players fit the best for what the Steelers need. Currently, the Steelers are in dire need of cornerback(s), left tackle, nose tackle, and guard. They are also in danger of losing multiple linebackers and safeties in free agency, which could make their list of immediate needs longer. Depth concerns at wide receiver, tight end, and EDGE rusher will also need to be addressed by one means or another.

This year’s class of free agents is not as good as the past few, but there are still quality veterans at each position who can come in and make an immediate impact for an NFL franchise. Let us not forget, new names will be added to the free agency pool when teams attempt to create additional cap space by cutting some of their own vets. We will update you on those as they happen.

If you have any thoughts on the players mentioned below, be sure to share it in the comment section below, but without further adieu, it is time to take a closer look at three defensive linemen the Steelers should consider signing this offseason.

Dalvin Tomlinson (DT)

One of the more schematically versatile defensive linemen on the market, Tomlinson has spent time in both 3-4 and 4-3 systems, aligning at several different positions throughout his years in New York and Minnesota. At 6’3”, 325 pounds, Tomlinson gets the dirty work done on the interior, providing consistency against the run with his ability to both fill up space in the middle and disengage from blockers to make key tackles near the line of scrimmage. Receiving a 77.0 PFF grade in 2022, Tomlinson would likely be looking at a deal worth $6-7 million annually, which is something Omar Khan could definitely make happen.

Chase Winovich (EDGE)

If Bud Dupree makes his return to the Steelers, an EDGE rusher like Winovich is much less likely of a signing. However, I still believe he would be a wonderful rotational pass rusher in Pittsburgh. Winovich was with the Browns most recently but only started 2 games and struggled to receive a significant number of snaps. While his role would not be huge in Pittsburgh, he is a local kid, a hard-nosed athlete, and cheap. Even if his role is limited to OLB4 and a primary special teamer, he is a great locker room presence and would immediately become a fan favorite.

Poona Ford (DT)

Ford does not meet the height threshold for a typical Steelers defensive lineman, but if the team is unable to afford the luxury of bringing back Javon Hargrave, Ford may be a poor-man’s alternative. Seattle’s run defense suffered in 2022, but it was definitely not because of Ford. Although there are times when Ford struggles to disengage from defenders, his lack of length actually helps him keep the pads low when defending the run. He is also a good penetrator from the interior, recording 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 7 QB hits, and 2 forced fumbles this past season. He may struggle against pure power blockers at times, but he is dangerous if you let him win the battle for leverage at the line. On a cheap deal, Ford could give the Steelers added depth along the interior.

Which defensive line free agents would you like to see the Steelers consider? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!