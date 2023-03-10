The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 draft picks are now set

Since the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have known where they are picking at the top of the draft. In fact, the Steelers picks through the first three rounds were known based on how they finished the previous season. What was unknown was the Steelers remaining picks due to the NFL awarding compensatory draft picks at the end of each round starting with Round 3.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the 37 compensatory draft picks they awarded for the 2023 NFL draft.

Compensatory draft picks were handed out today. Here’s the list: pic.twitter.com/ULJnIcVTuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not receive any compensatory draft picks. With the formula being a team had to lose more compensatory free agents (CFAs) then they gained, the Steelers knew they were not in contention for any selections. According to overthecap.com, the Steelers only lost one qualifying CFA in JuJu Smith-Schuster while gaining four in James Daniels, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Cole, and Levi Wallace.

Since there was no surprise of the Steelers not receiving an additional draft pick, the announcement of compensatory picks ultimately gave the exact placement of the Steelers three draft picks coming in Round 4 or later. Now that everything is known, the exact placement of the Steelers draft picks for 2023 is as follows:

Round 1: Pick 17

Round 2: Pick 32 (from CHI)

Round 2: Pick 49

Round 3: Pick 80

Round 4: Pick 120

Round 5: None (traded to SEA)

Round 6: None (traded to DEN)

Round 7: 234

Round 7: 241 (from DEN)

The Steelers received the 32nd overall pick due to trading away Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season. The Steelers traded away their fifth-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks two years ago for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. The Steelers also traded away their sixth-round draft pick last season for outside linebacker Malik Reed, but in return received a seventh round draft pick from the Denver Broncos. Even though the Broncos had a higher selection in Round 7, the pick that was traded to the Steelers has been reported as the one the Broncos had acquired from the Minnesota Vikings.

For those who have been looking at doing 2023 mock drafts through all seven rounds, this now can be done more accurately. Before, the Steelers knew that they had their four selections in the top 80 picks but the exact number they would receive in Round 4 and Round 7 were still up in the air. Now the full seven-round mock drafts can commence.