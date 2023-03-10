3 options for the Steelers with Mitch Trubisky headed into 2023

As the 2023 NFL league year set to kick off at 4 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, there are a number of decisions that the Pittsburgh Steelers have to make with a fair amount of players when it comes to their status for this season. While some players are set to become unrestricted free agents, there are some still under contract with the Steelers whose future might be in danger simply because of the amount of salary cap space they would consume for this coming season. Although some players are more obvious if they will be kept on for another season, others are more up for debate.

With some great discussion with talking about the options for Myles Jack, I decided to extend the question to other players who have one year remaining on their contract and have a significant cap savings if they were cut. Next up in quarterback Mitch Trubisky. How should the Pittsburgh Steelers handle his situation? For the most part, there are three options when it comes to Mitch Trubisky and the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Release

There are plenty of Steelers’ fans who have already decided this is the route that Steelers should take. Having a $10.625 cap hit for your backup quarterback is something some are unwilling to live with. If the Steelers were ready to move on from Trubisky, or if Trubisky asked for the opportunity to be free to go where he pleases, the Steelers would save $8 million on the salary cap.

Retain

Yes, that $8 million is something that could be used to bring in a backup quarterback for less money. But is this a position where the Steelers want to go cheap when they have their QB1 on a rookie deal? Even though it’s a new general manager, the Steelers kept the philosophy of having a veteran backup quarterback when Ben Roethlisberger was young and young backups when he was a veteran. Whether or not a suitable backup could be had for less money who has to come in with a year less experience with the Steelers would be beneficial is the question, and Art Rooney II as well as Omar Khan have both said they wanted Trubisky here this season.

Extend

There might be some fans who would pull their hair out at this notion, but Omar Khan did say he would like to keep Mitch Trubisky here beyond this season. If the $8 million is the factor, it could be reduced by turning 3/4 or more of it into a signing bonus and signing Trubisky for anywhere from one more season to three or four more years. At this point in his career, if Trubisky would decide to do this it would mean he’s pretty much locked in to being a backup from here on out regardless of where he goes. Does he think he has a better opportunity to get playing time as the starter in Pittsburgh? How much would the Steelers be willing to give up a season for their veteran backup? These are the big questions they would ultimately shape this decision.

So now that these three options are on the table, it’s time to look at what might be the best move for the Steelers before opening up the discussion, I’ll give my vote:

My vote: Retain

While some are sure the Steelers are just blowing smoke and that they need to move this contract, it just doesn’t seem like a Steelers thing to do. I don’t know why Trubisky would want to sign on beyond this year as he could just make his money and see how things play out for another season. Additionally, by not going the extension route the Steelers would be free and clear of everything with Trubisky from a salary cap standpoint after 2023. It’s not even that this is what I would choose if I were the general manager, but it just seems to be what the franchise is planning.

So what do you think? Should the Steelers release, retain, or extend Mitch Trubisky? Make sure you vote in the poll and leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll Should the Steelers release, retain, or extend Mitch Trubisky? Release

Retain

Extend vote view results 36% Release (234 votes)

35% Retain (224 votes)

27% Extend (176 votes) 634 votes total Vote Now

In case you missed it, check out the same question for inside linebacker Myles Jack below: