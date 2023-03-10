Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 9

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. When it comes to the Combine vs. Pro Day discussion, how do you differentiate the two, and is one more significant than the other?

2. With Free Agency on the horizon (Monday starting the legal tampering period), what position do you want the Steelers to address first?

3. Of the following Steelers free agents, prioritize the players and how the Steelers should approach negotiations:

Terrell Edmunds

Robert Spillane

Damontae Kazee

Larry Ogunjobi

Zach Gentry

4. Assuming the Steelers release William Jackson III, freeing up $12 million dollars, what other players do you predict they will cut for salary cap purposes?

5. How do you foresee the Lamar Jackson situation in Baltimore playing out?

6. Music time!! I’m always looking for new music to check out! In case you didn’t know, my music of choice is country music, but anything modern would fall in line with Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers. Regardless of what you like, what have you been listening to lately?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

