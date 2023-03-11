The Bears and Panthers trade rocked the NFL Draft, but more moves are expected

Friday the NFL world was rocked by a huge trade between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears, who possessed the top pick in the draft, sent that pick to Carolina for the following:

Pick No. 9 in the 2023 draft

Pick No. 26 in the 2023 draft

2024 1st Round pick

2025 2nd Round pick

Wide Receiver DJ Moore

This from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



pick No. 9

pick No. 61

a first-round pick in 2024

a second-round pick in 2025

WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

Many among the NFL landscape were ecstatic with the trade, and thought it was a brilliant move for both organizations. However, shortly after the news broke, whispers began regarding the Panthers, who now possess the top pick, could be willing continue to wheel and deal to obtain some of their draft capital back.

This per Dov Kleiman:

The report is confirmed by @scott_fowler as well, a Panthers source told him about the Draft.



"We control it now."



This does feel like a Kevin Costner, Draft Day, type move if it happens. pic.twitter.com/QHpSnKBh9g — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023

The Bears received a haul for the top pick, and after having to give up the 32nd pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Chase Claypool trade they needed the picks. However, the Panthers, with Frank Reich at the helm, could be in a good position to take advantage of a team who is in love with one of the top prospects, mainly a quarterback.

As an example, if the Panthers like both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, they could be willing to move back in the draft to still get one of the two quarterbacks. Would the Houston Texans want to pony up draft capital to ensure they get the player they desire? It’s a risk, but now, as Kleiman talks about in his report, the Panthers own the top pick.

There is value in that, regardless of what you think about the initial trade.

What do you think will happen in this scenario? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.