Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Spring Break Edition

Yup, we are completely into the third month of the year, so for all the kiddies that means, March break! You know, going skiing or visiting grandma in her double wide, er ah, “condo” down in Fla or going to Acapulco. I mean who would think to stay home, let alone brag about it ?!!?

I can still remember March break of ‘88. It was my first time going anywhere for March break. 6 friends and I stayed at the Tortuga Inn in sunny Acapulco. Minutes after getting into our room we quickly changing into our bathing suits and went down to the pool bar “7 Coronas” I said to the bartender. “7 beers?” He asked and then exclaimed “14 cervasa’s for my friend. It is happy hour!” and he rang the bar bell. A week of amazing sun, good food, and great times...