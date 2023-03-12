The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich history, and there have been a myriad of books written about the boys in black-and-gold. Everything from the difficult days in the team’s infancy, the dynamic dynasty of the 1970s, and the success of the “Big Ben” era.

What you quickly realize is not every book written about the Steelers is created equal. Just like the 32 NFL organizations, there are some which are superior to others. What I’ve decided to do is spend some time this offseason highlighting some of the books I’ve read which stand above the others. Other contributors might chip in, but fans have wanted a list of books which are worth reading, so we’ll go one-by-one.

To start things off, I highlight a book by Jim Wexell titled “On the Clock”. This isn’t Wexell’s first book, and his other Steelers books will be featured in future articles, but it is appropriate to start with his most recent book with the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner.

For a quick summary of the book, this was taken from Wexell’s website when describing the book:

Storytelling at its finest, with a look back at the key personnel, drafts and picks of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Included are childhood, high school, college and draft-day anecdotes involving all of the team’s Hall of Famers and pivotal championship players. An examination of the history of the Steelers’ drafts is an examination of the organizational history.

Wexell paints an amazing picture, both good and bad, about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft history dating back to the team’s first pick who never played a snap for the organization. He takes you through the 1970s with tremendous detail, the lull which followed the ending of the dynasty, and the return to prominence.

If you are interested in buying this book, you can do so at Wexell’s website HERE. I can’t recommend it enough!

Have a book you feel should be featured? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the NFL offseason.