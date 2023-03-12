A look back at the Steelers week that was: Black and Gold Skies in Mourning edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/5

Happy 77th to an absolute legend and American Hero. Hall of Fame in my book, Rock.

Monday 3/6

Cue up the yinzer league of GMs. Kendricks is a good one as the Vikings start their clearance.

Wow, a midsize sedan going for luxury prices. The Saints have their man.

#Steelers Plan to Release William Jackson III after mid-season acquisition. Due $12.188M in Cash (and Cap) in 2023. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 6, 2023

This was as obvious as the chin on Bill Cowher’s face. Don’t be shocked if WJ3 does get a shot in the Burgh at an economy price.

Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been fully reinstated, the NFL announced today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

The Jags just got more potent. The deadline deal might be the second-best of 2022.

The #Seahawks beat the deadline and lock up Geno Smith. https://t.co/EF0GLH768V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

A true Cinderella signing. Wish I put money on this a year ago.

Tuesday 3/7

It's going to be a 4-year deal worth $160M, sources say, with $35M more in upside. They are finalizing. https://t.co/MTWTE4JVRl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Here’s another surprise. Danny Dimes now making a bunch of them.

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/tUbzmwXhsy — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2023

This Lamar contract situation is polarizing. I still think the Ravens are going to let Jackson bolt.

Wednesday 3/8

Jamar Chase’s baby mama says she has videos that “would end his career”



The Bungals are a dumpster fire ️ pic.twitter.com/EJ50fXFiUn — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) March 8, 2023

The Bengals are imploding. That window could close quickly if there’s any validity to this. No jokes here.

Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett were also the two most accurate deep passers on throws of 21-30 yards, Dak Prescott wasn't too far behind. pic.twitter.com/UhYQCDAIvG — Johnny Kinsley (Deep Ball Project Is Out Now!) (@Brickwallblitz) March 8, 2023

There’s a lot of people that don’t see KP8 as a threat to throw deep. He might surprise more people in Year 2.

Thursday 3/9

In the wake of an extensive in-person meeting between Aaron Rodgers & New York Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, there's optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB, sources close to the situation tell ESPN. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

I’m tired of Aaron Rodgers. This entire “we he stay or will he go?” thing is getting boring.

Sources: The #Ravens are expected to trade safety Chuck Clark to the #Jets in exchange for late-round draft pick compensation. The starter since 2019, Clark now adds veteran experience to NYJ. It should be official when the league year begins. pic.twitter.com/wglGz3oXA1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

Chuck Clark is good, Glad to see him out of the division. But I shudder to think what the Ravens are making room for.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source.



• Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Don’t read too much in to visits. I went to Arby’s today, doesn’t mean “I’ve got the meats!”.

Compensatory draft picks were handed out today. Here’s the list: pic.twitter.com/ULJnIcVTuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

For those of you that are surprised, you need to check out BTSC and SCN more than you do now. Up your game!

Titans cannot release OLB Bud Dupree until the start of the league year, March 15, due to his remaining guaranteed salary. But they plan to release him then. The move will save the Titans $9.35 million against their cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Will the Steelers and Dupree be buds again? I think it’s in the works already.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be a featured guest in a psychedelic science conference in June called "Psychedelic Science 2023"



It is dubbed "the largest psychedelic gathering in history.", via @TMZ https://t.co/dwFGfbJLDu pic.twitter.com/TlCNqHng7y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 9, 2023

Rodgers suddenly got interesting again. Excuse me, while I cue up Dark Side of the Moon and Wizard of Oz. A-A-Ron is coming over.

Happy Birthday to Najee. Too bad Chi Chi’s isn’t still around. That seems like a Najee place.

Friday 3/10

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley: pic.twitter.com/SDWoGjYuKJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 10, 2023

A very crucial part of the Steelers family has passed. R.I.P. Dick Haley.

#Steelers informed CB William Jackson that he is being released, saving $12M in cap space, per @Schultz_Report. Jackson didn't play for Pittsburgh after being acquired before the trade deadline. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2023

It’s official. Again, this was the one move Vegas wasn’t taking odds on.

So far today in the NFL:



1) #Vikings release WR Adam Thielen and CB Cam Dantzler.



2) #Eagles CB Darius Slay gets permission to seek a trade.



3) #Dolphins pickup 5th-year option on QB Tua Tagovailoa.



4) #Eagles re-sign DE Brandon Graham to 1-year, $6M deal.



5) #Patriots… https://t.co/Lp5nzJnyCN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2023

These moves and so much more to come.

Saturday 3/11

The Chargers reworked the deals of Joey Bosa & Khalil Mack, creating $25.99M in cap space.



The Raiders reworked the deal of Maxx Crosby, creating $7.5375M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2023

This is just the reality of the NFL now. Boy, do I miss the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, has died at the age of 95, the Vikings announced Saturday.https://t.co/fjTUR5ZvEl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2023

Absolute Legend. R.I.P. Bud Grant.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

