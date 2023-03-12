 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Black and Gold Skies in Mourning edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Steelers Dick Haley Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/5

Happy 77th to an absolute legend and American Hero. Hall of Fame in my book, Rock.

Monday 3/6

Cue up the yinzer league of GMs. Kendricks is a good one as the Vikings start their clearance.

Wow, a midsize sedan going for luxury prices. The Saints have their man.

This was as obvious as the chin on Bill Cowher’s face. Don’t be shocked if WJ3 does get a shot in the Burgh at an economy price.

The Jags just got more potent. The deadline deal might be the second-best of 2022.

A true Cinderella signing. Wish I put money on this a year ago.

Tuesday 3/7

Here’s another surprise. Danny Dimes now making a bunch of them.

This Lamar contract situation is polarizing. I still think the Ravens are going to let Jackson bolt.

Wednesday 3/8

The Bengals are imploding. That window could close quickly if there’s any validity to this. No jokes here.

There’s a lot of people that don’t see KP8 as a threat to throw deep. He might surprise more people in Year 2.

Thursday 3/9

I’m tired of Aaron Rodgers. This entire “we he stay or will he go?” thing is getting boring.

Chuck Clark is good, Glad to see him out of the division. But I shudder to think what the Ravens are making room for.

Don’t read too much in to visits. I went to Arby’s today, doesn’t mean “I’ve got the meats!”.

For those of you that are surprised, you need to check out BTSC and SCN more than you do now. Up your game!

Will the Steelers and Dupree be buds again? I think it’s in the works already.

Rodgers suddenly got interesting again. Excuse me, while I cue up Dark Side of the Moon and Wizard of Oz. A-A-Ron is coming over.

Happy Birthday to Najee. Too bad Chi Chi’s isn’t still around. That seems like a Najee place.

Friday 3/10

A very crucial part of the Steelers family has passed. R.I.P. Dick Haley.

It’s official. Again, this was the one move Vegas wasn’t taking odds on.

These moves and so much more to come.

Saturday 3/11

This is just the reality of the NFL now. Boy, do I miss the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Absolute Legend. R.I.P. Bud Grant.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

