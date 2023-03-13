The More You Know: Random facts about your Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick 6 edition

The 2023 season is upon us for the Steelers and there’s so much to talk about. But there’s still room for little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall I thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

Hypocycloids Gone Hollywood

When Kevin James and Jerry Stiller teamed up in the CBS Comedy “The King of Queens”, there was never a lack of laughs when the two comic geniuses were on the field together. In a 2005 episode, James’ Doug Heffernan won tickets to the Final Four in St. Louis but ended up guilted by his wife to take his father-in-law, Arthur Spooner, played by Stiller. In a layover at the Pittsburgh Airport, Spooner bought a whole lot of Steel City merch and spent most of the episode in a Big Ben No. 7. It was a fun episode, but most of all, yinzers loved watching a Stiller wear a “Stiller” jersey.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts and Stats

The Pick Six is one of the most exciting plays in the sport of football. There’s something about watching a defender switch to offense in a bat of an eye and glide away into the end zone. Minkah Fitzpatrick has two since his arrival in Week 3 of 2019. The Steelers’ record for an interception return for a touchdown is five. It’s easy to guess the former and first to five, but the latter might be a surprise to some. Let’s take a look.

William Gay (2007-2011, 2013-2018) - 5

Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 5

Jack Butler (1951-1959) - 4

Chad Scott (1997-2004) - 4

Tony Compagno (1946-1948) - 3

Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 3

Troy Polamalu (2003-2014) - 3

Deshea Townsend (1998-2009) - 3

Dwayne Woodruff (1979-1985) - 3

Minkah Fitzpatrick (2019-Present) - 3

Middle First Name Madness

We love citing middle names of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain, but real first names are fun to unveil as well. In the past, we have cited FeDerius Terrell Edmunds, Trent Jordan Watt and Brett Mason Rudolph, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Given Name of the Week”. This week we feature a player that the Steelers traded for right before the start of the 2021 Regular Season.

James Ahkello Elec Witherspoon

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

3/12 Dick Arndt - 1944, John Hilton - 1942, Kent Nix - 1944

3/13 Charlie Bradshaw - 1936

3/14 Donald Evans - 1964

3/15 Oliver Gibson - 1972, Mike Kruczek - 1953, Ted Marchibroda - 1933

3/16 Chris Boswell - 1991, Levi Brown - 1984, Zoltan Mesko - 1986, Todd Seabaugh - 1951, Jared Retkofsky - 1983, Eric Ravotti - 1971

3/17 Clint Kriewaldt - 1976, Emmanuel Sanders - 1987

3/18 Jordan Berry - 1991, John Goodson - 1960, Mike Webster - 1952

Strange Sights for Sore Steeler Nation Eyes

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Ohioan John Banaszak signed with the bad guys in 1975 and became a fan favorite as a defensive end on the Steel Curtain until 1981. The three-time champ ended up in Michigan and was a starting DE for the first USFL Champions. He ended his playing career after a 1985 stint with the Memphis Showboats. Banaszak will always be a black-and-gold hero, however, the sight of No. 76 wearing the royal plum and champagne silver as a Michigan Panther was disconcerting.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: What was the Phil-Pitt Combine?

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.