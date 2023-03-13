Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Homies: 2023 Begins Now!

Free Agency is here. What’s going to happen in the AFC North? Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

The Steelers Sunday Night Q&A: You’ve got Steelers questions, We’ve got answers!

It’s another offseason Sunday in 2023 with no NFL football and no games scheduled for next week. What are you going to do without the Steelers? BTSC answers that question by inviting fans to ask questions. This week, free agency is top of the charts with What Yinz Talkin’ Bout’s Kyle Chrise and a mini Coach T taking questions from the live chat for some good Steelers discussion.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Chaos in the 2023 NFL Draft, and what it means for the Steelers

The 2023 NFL Draft was thrown upside down this weekend with a massive trade at the top. Those types of moves have a ripple effect on teams like the Steelers. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic with guest Joey Christopoulos on the Monday AM Conversation segment on the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The NFL Draft is getting turned upside down early

