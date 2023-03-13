 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on potential signings for the upcoming season

As players agree to terms new teams, or stay with their old ones, we’ll keep track of who is off the table in free agency.

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Let the chaos ensue!

The 2023 NFL season is about to get underway, as the legal tampering period gets going two days before the official start of the new league year. The legal tampering period kicked off at noon on March 13th, and is when free agents can begin to negotiate and agree to terms on new contracts. Those contracts can then be signed when the 2023 league year kicks off at 4 PM ET on Wednesday.

This means the free agent frenzy has officially begun. Around the NFL, news has already been flying around with the likes of Tom Brady retiring, teams cutting players like Bud Dupree for salary cap purposes, and more. These moves can be seen in our previous tracker which mainly was keeping track of players being released or retained by their previous team.

Throughout the coming days, be sure to continue to check in to this article as we will update the major news surrounding free agents and where these players will be landing for 2023. An editorial note, we will always add the latest news at the bottom of the stream of news.

In the meantime, be sure to keep tabs on BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare not just for free agency, but the 2023 NFL Draft.

