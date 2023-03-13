2023 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on potential signings for the upcoming season

Let the chaos ensue!

The 2023 NFL season is about to get underway, as the legal tampering period gets going two days before the official start of the new league year. The legal tampering period kicked off at noon on March 13th, and is when free agents can begin to negotiate and agree to terms on new contracts. Those contracts can then be signed when the 2023 league year kicks off at 4 PM ET on Wednesday.

This means the free agent frenzy has officially begun. Around the NFL, news has already been flying around with the likes of Tom Brady retiring, teams cutting players like Bud Dupree for salary cap purposes, and more. These moves can be seen in our previous tracker which mainly was keeping track of players being released or retained by their previous team.

Throughout the coming days, be sure to continue to check in to this article as we will update the major news surrounding free agents and where these players will be landing for 2023. An editorial note, we will always add the latest news at the bottom of the stream of news.

In the meantime, be sure to keep tabs on BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare not just for free agency, but the 2023 NFL Draft.

Notable recent restructures to clear 2023 cap space:



Dak Prescott (cleared $21.975M)

Tyreek Hill ($18.626M)

Joey Bosa ($15.223M)

Chris Godwin ($15.136M)

Khalil Mack ($10.767M)

Carlton Davis ($10.736M)

Zack Martin ($8.85M)

David Bakhtiari ($7.517M)

Maxx Crosby ($7.503M)

Laken… https://t.co/5d8d2Pl5UZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

The #Browns have restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, creating nearly $36M in cap space, source said. The cap conversion gives plenty of room for Cleveland to work in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Gus Edwards' reworked contract in Baltimore reduces his pay by about $1M (from $4.38M) but includes incentives to earn that money back and more, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

#Bills RB Nyhiem Hines is in the process of reworking his deal to stay in Buffalo, sources say. He’ll convert part of his base salary to signing bonus to provide some cap relief. Incentives added give him the chance to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million in ’23. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

The #Chargers have agreed to terms with QB Easton Stick, source said. Their fifth-rounder from 2019 will backup Justin Herbert. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The #Lions are re-signing DL Isaiah Buggs to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

#Bills LB Tyler Matakevich has agreed to terms on 2-year deal to stay in Buffalo, source says. Another day, another LB move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The #Bills have agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, source says.



Martin gets $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, where he registered the second-most yards per punt in his 10-year career after joining the team in August. pic.twitter.com/wtbMmyXvtE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Bengals announced they re-signed safety Michael Thomas to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The #Falcons are trading for TE Jonnu Smith for a seventh-round pick, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Chargers and TE Donald Parham Jr. could not come to terms on a new deal and Parham will hit free agency, per source. Parham was a restricted free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cam Jordan and the Saints are reworking his contract to save New Orleans $10 million against this year’s cap, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The #Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris, source says. Seattle has explored possible trades but hasn't found a taker yet for the nine-year veteran who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

When the negotiating window for free agency opens in under an hour, the Texans and Raiders are expected to pursue former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. Jets also could get in, but they’re in wait-and-see mode right now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The #Falcons and OG Chris Lindstrom have reached an agreement on a mega-extension, per source. One of league's best guards will stay put. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

Sources: The #Patriots are expected to re-sign standout CB Jonathan Jones. He gets a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

He gets $19.5M over 3 years, source said. $12M guaranteed. A big signing for Chicago, and not the last. https://t.co/HSeLf0z6IB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The #Bucs are exploring trade possibilities with guard Shaq Mason, per sources. With a $9.6M cap hit, Mason could become a cap casualty for the cap-strapped Bucs. A quality guard appears ready to enter the market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Chargers are expected to pursue safety John Johnson III, who will be released by the #Browns this week, per source. That would reunite Johnson with Brandon Staley from their Rams days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Ravens released veteran DE Calais Campbell. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Jason Kelce is returning to the Eagles in 2023. https://t.co/SxeW3BduUW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023

Guard Ben Powers plans to sign with the Denver #Broncos, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

Denver is giving former Ravens’ guard Ben Powers a 4-year, $52 million deal that includes $28.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The news #Packers fans have been waiting for: They've agreed to terms with All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $6M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

#Falcons have agreed to terms with DT David Onyemata, source says. Reunites with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

He gets a 2-year, $6.75M deal with $4M guaranteed https://t.co/CoVab9p2Iy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The #Commanders are re-signing CB Danny Johnson to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million with $2.75M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

The #Patriots re-signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year, $1.6 million deal that's worth up to $2.2M with incentives, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/rQGVb9OAZe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

RT Mike McGlinchey is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2023

Good story here: Former #Giants OL Nick Gates, who broke his left fibula and tibia in a game against Washington in 2021 and battled his way back from seven surgeries, is headed to … Washington.



Gates has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the #Commanders, source says. pic.twitter.com/TPHfUcu62i — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

The #Falcons agreed to terms with punter Bradley Pinion on a three-year, $8.65 million deal that puts him among the NFL’s top eight highest-paid at the position, per source. Pinion gets $4.325M guaranteed, including $3.5M this year, to stay in Atlanta. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Source: The #Lions are signing Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal worth $33M with $22.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Former Saints DT Shy Tuttle reached agreement with the Panthers on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed at signing, per source. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The #Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources say. After six seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the #49ers, Jimmy G is on his way to Vegas, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, to reunite with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/R4dSLyj5SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo.



This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Miami is giving former Jets’ QB Mike White a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/NTSnFxAvgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Source: Former #Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie plans to sign a 3-year, $24M deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with OC Eric Bieniemy. Wylie started 59 games in five years for KC and had the game of his life in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Now a nice payday. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

The #Texans are expected to sign former #Patriots and #Browns pass-rusher Chase Winovich, source said. Nick Caserio had him in New England, of course. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Former Jaguars’ OT Jawaan Taylor reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal, including $60M gtd, with the KC Chiefs, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jm0XYJUtTy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The #Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per source. He gets $10.35M in Year 1 and $15.15M over two years. He’s started 54 career games and now stays in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023